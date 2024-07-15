Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Arthur D. Little (ADL) is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new regional headquarters office at the prestigious King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). The event was graced by the presence of His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia, and Gautam Krishna Sashittal, CEO of KAFD.

Welcoming the distinguished guests were Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner for the Middle East and India region; Ryan Alnesayan, the first ADL Saudi Partner leading the firm's Saudi operations; and Dr. Raymond Khoury, Partner heading the Public Sector practice in the region.

The inauguration ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting event followed by a tour of the new premises.

HE Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih congratulated Arthur D. Little on their new regional quarters in Riyadh and reaffirmed the importance of ADL’s continued commitment to the Saudi market. He expressed his hopes that the new office would be a venue for mutual success and offer an environment for continuous collaboration among KAFD’s multidisciplinary tenants.

Arthur D. Little remains dedicated to contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through innovative strategies and solutions. “The new office at KAFD marks a significant milestone in our journey to support the economic transformation and growth of Saudi Arabia. We thank His Excellency the minister and KAFD CEO for their visit,” said Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little Middle East and India.

About Arthur D. Little

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation, and economic transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries; often by helping industry and researchers work together. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations. Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations. Website: https://www.adlittle.com/en