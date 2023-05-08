University students used the platform to showcase their problem-solving skills and business acumen within the consulting sector

Al Riyadh, KSA: Arthur D. Little (ADL), the world’s first management consulting firm, successfully completed its first-ever KSA Case Competition. The exclusive competition aimed to foster upcoming talent and introduce them to the consulting industry, highlighting ADL's commitment to developing local talent and contributing to the growth of the consulting industry in Saudi Arabia. It saw participation from leading universities from across the Kingdom, who were given the opportunity to solve real-world business problems and present their solutions to a panel of judges consisting of ADL consultants and industry experts.

The competition, which attracted more than 200 junior and senior year students, was divided into two rounds, the first of which was held virtually from March 26 to March 31. The final round was judged by Nael Amin, Principal at ADL, Ryan Alensayan, Partner at ADL, and Patrick Linnenbank, Partner at ADL, who selected the winning team for this year's competition. HSK from KFUPM was chosen as the winning team for the live championship. More than thirty students made it to the final round, where engineering students Sultan bin Moammar, Hamad AlDail, and Khalid AlBaqami from KFUPM university won first place. In the final round, each team received assistance from seven ADL mentors.

Ryan Alnesayan, the first Saudi national to make Partner at Arthur D. Little Middle East, said: “We are incredibly pleased with the outcome of such an ambitious competition in Saudi Arabia. It not only showcased the talent of the participants but also highlighted the importance of investing in knowledge-building initiatives and providing opportunities for young professionals in the country. We look forward to expanding the KSA Case Competition in the next year to cover even more students and universities.”

“With a focus on contributing to the future economy, the competition underlined the importance of initiatives to ensure that Saudi Arabia's ambitious upskilling programme achieves its goals. The participants' innovative ideas and problem-solving skills were evident in their approach to the competition, showcasing the potential of youth to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom. ADL continues to foster competitive innovation by equipping Saudi Arabia's workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete in the global market. The launch of our AFAQ programme two years ago further solidified our commitment to the capacity-building of the Saudi Arabia’s youth.” concluded Nael Amin.

Arthur D. Little's 12-month AFAQ program prepares Saudi professionals for careers in the consulting industry. The program is designed to foster relationships among the next generation of consultants through an interactive learning curriculum and real-world case work, with the goal of fostering personal development and professional success.

About Arthur D. Little

