Sally Menassa becomes the first female Partner in the region

Internal promotions reflect ADL's commitment to investing in talent and supporting career growth of employees

Dubai, UAE: Arthur D. Little (ADL), the world’s first management consulting firm, today announced the election of three of its consultants to the rank of Partner across the Middle East. Sally Menassa, Paolo Carlomagno and Eddy Ghanem bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles and are well positioned to drive growth and innovation for ADL's clients. Promoting internal talent is one of the cornerstones of ADL’s values, providing opportunities for growth across the organization and contributing to the firm’s continued success.

Commenting on the appointments, Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little Middle East said: “As part of Arthur D. Little's ongoing commitment to leadership development, we are excited to promote our long-tenured colleagues. These internal promotions reflect the depth of our leadership team and expand our capacity to provide greater value to our clients through the addition of more senior partners with extensive, in-depth knowledge. As veterans of the industry and visionary members of our management team, their unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment to our clients and industry will undoubtedly propel ADL's growth across the region.”

Sally, who joined ADL in 2010 as a key member of the Middle East leadership team, has been promoted to Partner, Public Sector and Strategy & Organization Practices. Her primary focus is on developing the firm’s public sector transformation as well as public private partnerships and privatization platforms. She has worked across multiple industry practices and partners and actively supported the growth of the Middle East offices through recruitment and capability-building efforts.

Paolo, who rejoined ADL in 2020 after corporate and entrepreneurial experiences, has been appointed as Partner in the Travel & Transportation practice. Paolo established the Ports & Maritime business in the Region, expanding the firm’s client base, and is supporting the development of the Automotive practice in the Middle East. Paolo has established successful collaborations in other markets and is a key contributor to the global practice; he will lead the Ports & Maritime activities in the Middle East.

Eddy who is with the firm since 2010 has been appointed as Partner in the firm’s Energy & Utilities Practice. Eddy has been instrumental in the firm’s growth in the Middle East and focuses his work around areas such as new energy, innovation, and sustainability, co-leading the firm’s Energy Competence Center on Hydrogen. Eddy is a key contributor to ADL intellectual capital through several viewpoints on emerging topics such as net zero, hydrogen economy, and technology forecasting and plays a key role in the office’s People & Culture activities.

The promotions reflect ADL's commitment to investing in talent and expanding its capabilities to better serve clients in the region. Each new Partner combines best-in-class experience and expertise with deep understanding and dedication to the industries and clients that they work with. The newly promoted leaders will continue to drive innovation and deliver value to ADL’s clients, playing an instrumental role in achieving its long-term goals and maintaining its position as a leading global consultancy firm while staying true to ADL’s core values and commitment to excellence. ADL expects to reach 30 partners in the Middle East by the end of this year.

