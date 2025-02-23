Muscat, Oman – Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP hosted an exclusive networking event in Muscat, bringing together a distinguished audience of industry leaders, corporate executives, and business associates. The prestigious evening was graced by His Excellency Amit Narang, the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, as the Guest of Honour, alongside prominent business luminaries who gathered to celebrate the company’s recent achievements.

Held at the scenic lawns of the Intercontinental Hotel, the event marked several key milestones for Artha Bharat Investment Managers. Among the highlights was the successful transfer of the company’s first fund from Mauritius to Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in India, a strategic move aligning with the Indian government’s vision of establishing GIFT City as a world-class financial hub. Additionally, the firm celebrated the successful completion of its second fund in Gujarat, reinforcing its position as a leader in fund management.

The evening also provided a platform to honor the remarkable achievements of Mrs. Ashwini Sawrikar, Chief Operating Officer of Artha Bharat Investment Managers, who was recently recognized as the Woman Chartered Accountant of the Year by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The prestigious accolade was conferred at a grand ceremony in New Delhi by Union Minister of Law & Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, alongside ICAI President Ranjit Kumar Agarwal and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Sachin Sawrikar, Founder & Managing Partner of Artha Bharat Investment Managers, emphasized the significance of relocating to GIFT City, stating, “Artha Global Opportunities Fund became the first Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) to move its Head Office from Mauritius to India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for GIFT City. The regulatory framework in GIFT City has evolved significantly, offering a business-friendly environment that supports our growth ambitions. We look forward to building on our success and launching more innovative funds in 2025.”

The celebration was further enhanced by live musical entertainment and a gourmet buffet, creating a memorable evening for the esteemed guests and employees who had come from various offices including Mauritius, Dubai and India.

About Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP

Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP is a registered Fund Management Entity under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at GIFT City, India. The firm manages the US $132.5 million Artha Global Opportunities Fund, specializing in special situations and distressed assets.

Founded by Sachin Sawrikar, a seasoned investment professional with over 30 years of experience, the firm is committed to driving strategic financial growth in global markets. Sawrikar holds an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from the CFA Institute, USA, and has a Master’s degree in Real Estate Investments and Finance from Henley Business School.