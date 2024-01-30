Al Jaddaf – Ellington Properties, Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, in collaboration with Dutco, unveils its upcoming masterpiece, Art Bay, a waterfront residential development set to redefine urban living in the heart of Al Jaddaf. This visionary project promises a curated lifestyle, seamlessly integrating art, culture, and wellness into the daily lives of its residents.

A New Vision of Urban Life:

Art Bay represents a new vision of urban life along the Al Jaddaf Waterfront, where residents will enjoy stunning views of Dubai Creek. This development sets a new standard in luxury living, celebrating the harmony between design and culture.

Key Features of Art Bay:

Waterfront apartments offering studios, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units.

Spectacular views of Dubai Creek, creating a picturesque living experience.

A variety of curated amenities to enhance residents' well-being and lifestyle.

Situated along the banks of the Al Jaddaf Waterfront, a hub for arts and culture in Dubai.

Solaiman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing of D&B Properties, shared his excitement, stating, "Art Bay is not just a residential development; it's a testament to the fusion of art, culture, and wellness. Ellington Properties continues to redefine urban living in Dubai, and Art Bay is poised to be a landmark in the city's vibrant landscape."

About Art Bay:

Art Bay introduces a sense of place that is underpinned by a new and enriching experience of living. Residents can anticipate a unique fusion of artistic inspiration, cultural immersion, and wellness offerings, making Art Bay an extraordinary addition to Al Jaddaf's thriving community.

About Ellington Properties:

Ellington Properties, founded in 2014, is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles.