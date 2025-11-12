Riyadh – Arsenale S.p.A., Italy’s leading company in the development of high-end hospitality experiences by rail, has announced a major milestone in the creation of Dream of the Desert, the first ultra-luxury train Made in Italy that will operate in Saudi Arabia starting in 2026.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Arsenale S.p.A. and the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) was signed during the opening day of TOURISE 2025, the leading international event for luxury travel held in Riyadh.



The agreement establishes a strategic framework to support the financing for the development of the project, as well as contributing to its global positioning, marking a new chapter in Saudi Arabia’s evolution as a global destination for experiential and sustainable tourism.



Dream of the Desert will feature 33 luxurious cabins designed to host up to 66 passengers, combining the highest standards of Italian design and craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology and sustainable innovation. The train will travel along an extraordinary 1,300-kilometer route from Riyadh to the north of the country, unveiling the Kingdom’s hidden natural and cultural treasures through an immersive journey that blends elegance, comfort, and discovery.



In his statement, Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund said: “Our partnership with Arsenale marks a milestone in Saudi Arabia’s journey to redefine global luxury tourism. Dream of the Desert is more than a world-class travel experience, it is a bridge between cultures, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s breathtaking landscapes and rich heritage through the elegance of Italian craftsmanship. At TDF, we are proud to enable pioneering projects like this, which bring innovation, sustainability, and investment into the tourism sector while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a distinctive and inspiring destination for discerning travelers worldwide.”



“With Dream of the Desert, the first ultra-luxury Made in Italy train in Saudi Arabia, we reaffirm the tangible commitment of Italian enterprises in promoting a model of excellence grounded in craftsmanship, design, and elite hospitality,” said Paolo Barletta, CEO of Arsenale S.p.A. “Thanks to the support and financing provided by the Tourism Development Fund, this visionary project takes shape as a symbol of the strong partnership between Italy and Saudi Arabia. The MoU signed during TOURISE 2025 lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration focused on innovation, culture, and territorial enhancement, redefining the future of experiential travel in the Kingdom.”



Tourism Development Fund (TDF)

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) is Saudi Arabia’s national enabler of the tourism sector, going beyond financing to drive highimpact investments and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi’s tourism destinations.

TDF enables entrepreneurs and tourism businesses with tailored financial solutions and non-financial support programs while attracting local and international investors to develop landmark tourism projects.

With a vision to create a dynamic and attractive investment environment, TDF fosters strategic partnerships, supports economic diversification, enriches visitor experiences, and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global tourism destination. Committed to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy, TDF remains a trusted partner, working closely with investors and key stakeholders across the sector.



Arsenale S.p.A.

Founded in 2020 by Paolo Barletta and Annabel Holding, Arsenale is an Italian company in the luxury hospitality sector, focused on enhancing Italian tourism. It operates through two divisions. The Hospitality division designs and manages hotels in collaboration with luxury brands like Soho House and Orient Express, including Orient Express La Minerva Rome and the upcoming opening of the second Orient Express hotel in Venice in 2026, alongside new developments in Rome, Cortina, Tuscany, and Southern Italy. The Luxury Train Cruising division launched the La Dolce Vita Orient Express, the first sustainable luxury rail tourism project, in partnership with Orient Express, Trenitalia, Ferrovie dello Stato Group, Fondazione FS, and TTI.



Since 2023, Arsenale has expanded internationally with four signed projects: Dream of the Desert, Saudi Arabia's first ultra-luxury train to traverse the Kingdom, developed in collaboration with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, the Transport General Authority (TGA), Ministry of Culture (MOC), and Saudi Tourism Authority (STA). Launching end of 2026, Dream of the Desert redefines rail travel in the Kingdom with a unique blend of elegance, culture, and discovery. Designed to reflect Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and breathtaking natural beauty, the train offers an exclusive gateway to the country's most iconic destinations. A new benchmark in luxury travel, crafted by Arsenale; The Samarkand Express, Central Asia's first luxury train in Uzbekistan, developed in partnership with O'zbekiston Temir Yo'llari JSC and the State Committee for Tourism; Guardian of the Nile, Egypt's first luxury train, in partnership with Egypt National Railway; and a luxury train in the UAE in partnership with Etihad Railway. In September 2025, the company acquired 100% of Golden Eagle Luxury Trains Ltd., a historic British company regarded as an international benchmark in long-distance luxury rail travel. This transaction marks a further strategic step in Arsenale's growth trajectory, strengthening its position as a key player in the global high-end tourism sector. www.arsenalegroup.com



