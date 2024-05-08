Dubai: AROYA Cruises, the new Arabian cruise line from PIF-owned company Cruise Saudi, and MBC STUDIOS, a leading global production powerhouse, by MBC GROUP, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU signing between the two Arabian entities took place at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, where AROYA Cruises is exhibiting for the first time, and where travel trade leaders, pioneers, and professionals from across the globe have gathered for four days of meetings, networking and events. ATM is the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East.

Based on a shared vision for growth in the Middle East and beyond, and a passion for showcasing all that the region has to offer, the MOU marked the intent for AROYA Cruises’ future cooperation with the film and TV production company on cinematic production projects.

MBC STUDIOS is ambitious as a global production powerhouse, born to realise the untold and unrivalled storytelling potential of the Middle East; an ambition which synergises with that of AROYA Cruises, which aims to provide authentic Arabian experiences and showcase the very best of the Middle East to the world by acting as a conduit between land and sea.

Cruise Saudi’s CEO, Lars Clasen, commented: “Partnerships and collaborations are a crucial part of the success of any cruise line, and we are delighted to have signed an MOU with MBC STUDIOS. We have a shared passion for the Middle East and strive to showcase authentic Arabian life and the extensive wonders the region has to offer to the world. A good cruise line draws on aspects of storytelling to delight its passengers and showcase the destinations it visits, and like MBCSTUDIOS, we know that the Middle East has a captivating story to tell. We look forward to working with MBC STUDIOS on future projects.”

Rooted in its vision to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia, AROYA Cruises is distinctive in its offering and design, and the first of its kind tailored to Arabian preferences. A floating resort with facilities across 18 decks, including 15 restaurants, 20 venues for entertainment, a retail area, and wellness and spa facilities, the recently launched AROYA Cruises celebrates Saudi’s rich cultural heritage and signature hospitality, Hafawa.

For more information, visit aroya.com and www.cruisesaudi.com.

-Ends-

Cruise Saudi

Cruise Saudi - a 100% Public Investment Fund owned business - works hand in hand with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem. Following the completion of its third successful season, Cruise Saudi has welcomed more than 300,000 cruise passengers in total.

Operating within the wider context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, Cruise Saudi plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

As a conduit between land and sea, Cruise Saudi is a strategic facilitator and a trusted partner to international and local entities, which oversees the development of services and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art cruise terminals, training of ground services, and creation of shore excursions, that will transform the country’s coastlines into a premier global cruise destination.

With cruise port facilities in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, Cruise Saudi welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add exciting new destinations that reveal Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.

AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises was first launched in June 2023 as a separate business unit of Cruise Saudi; a 100 percent Public Investment Fund owned business. The premium cruise cine runs as a separate business unit with an independent operational and management team based in Jeddah. Launched in line with Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s plan to become one of the top global tourism destinations by 2030, AROYA Cruises aims to provide exceptional all-year-round experiences tailored to Saudi and GCC