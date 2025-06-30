Jeddah: AROYA Cruises, the first Arabian cruise line, proudly set sail on its Mediterranean season maiden voyage on 28th June, marking a major milestone in its journey to deliver ‘Remarkably Arabian’ experiences to some of the world’s most iconic cruising destinations.

Departing from Galataport Istanbul, AROYA’s Mediterranean homeport, the flagship vessel has embarked on a seven-night journey through the Eastern Mediterranean. The inaugural sailing will call in Athens, Souda Bay, and Mykonos in Greece, followed by Bodrum, before returning to Istanbul on 5th July.

Building on the success of its Red Sea debut, AROYA Cruises will operate a full Mediterranean season through mid-September 2025, offering a series of six and seven-night cruises. Ports of call include Marmaris, Rhodes, Alexandria and other regional gems across Türkiye, Greece and Egypt.

On board, guests can expect to enjoy a wide range of world-class experiences, from a spacious main pool area and a theatre with nightly entertainment, to wellness facilities that include a snow room and advanced spa treatments. Designed with families in mind, the ship features a zip line, water slides and one of the largest kids’ zones at sea, while culinary enthusiasts can explore 12 restaurants and 17 lounges and cafes offering a curated selection of Saudi and international cuisine.

Dr. Joerg Rudolph, President of AROYA Cruises, commented: “Our maiden voyage in the Mediterranean is a proud moment for AROYA Cruises. Just six months after launching, we’re bringing AROYA to some of the most celebrated cruise destinations in Europe. This marks not just a new itinerary, but a new era for Arabian cruising.”

Erdem Tavas, Executive Board Member of Galataport Istanbul, added: “Galataport Istanbul being selected as the homeport of AROYA Cruises over other Mediterranean ports is not only a reflection of Istanbul’s enduring appeal as a destination, but also a testament to the seamless passenger experience we offer and our state-of-the-art infrastructure. This collaboration further reinforces Istanbul’s position on the global cruise map.”

Cruise Saudi

Cruise Saudi, a 100% Public Investment Fund (PIF) owned company, plays a key role in building the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem in the Kingdom. Since its inception, the company has been committed to making Saudi a premier cruise destination, creating world-class infrastructure, and advancing local human capital development.

Cruise Saudi is poised to transform the Saudi coastline into a global hub for cruise tourism, welcoming international cruise lines and offering new destinations that highlight the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural beauty.

AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises, launched in June 2023, is a division of Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company. The brand is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, with the goal of transforming the Kingdom into a leading global tourism destination. AROYA Cruises is redefining luxury cruising with its flagship vessel AROYA, which offers 1,678 cabins, 29 dining venues, 20 entertainment options, and an array of world-class amenities designed to deliver a ‘Remarkably Arabian’ experience.