Dubai, UAE – AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD, a quantum mechanics firm at the forefront of algorithmic number theory, is proud to announce the commencement of simulations for its proprietary Quantum HYBRID algorithms specialized in integer manipulation, operating from the cutting-edge Dubai AI Campus at DIFC.

This pioneering simulation phase represents a key step toward developing practical quantum-enhanced tools for large-scale integer operations. An area fundamental to fields such as cryptography, prime factorization, modular arithmetic, and combinatorial optimization.

“Our focus on quantum integer manipulation goes beyond theoretical curiosity,” said Andrew John Wainwright, Founder and CEO of AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD. “It targets core computational bottlenecks in secure communication, data integrity, and high-performance computing. Hybrid quantum-classical architectures are now at a stage where we can extract real-world value from their application.”

The AQT Quantum HYBRID algorithms mix quantum techniques with high-performance classical computation to solve integer-based problems more efficiently than conventional systems alone. The simulation phase will stress-test performance on tasks like integer factorization and discrete optimization, all vital to secure systems and financial modeling.

By operating from the Dubai AI Campus at DIFC, AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD benefits from a world-class ecosystem for deep-tech innovation, access to strategic partners, and a national commitment to leading in quantum and AI technologies.

Key Highlights:

Specialized hybrid algorithms designed for quantum-accelerated integer manipulation.

Real-world applications in cryptography, number theory, and secure computation.

Simulations launched in partnership with the DIFC AI Campus innovation ecosystem.

This simulation phase lays the groundwork for future commercial deployment of quantum-enhanced services that redefine what’s computationally feasible in secure digital infrastructure.

AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD is a DIFC-based technology firm focused on integer manipulation through integer optimization. Founded in 2025, the company is building through quantum mechanics; precise certainly outcome algorithms, within the tradable universe to execute with precision; positions unhindered by risk. The company is licensed to operate from the DIFC Innovation Hub and operates in full compliance with applicable regulations.

Media contact.

info@arithmosQT.com

www.arithmosQT.com