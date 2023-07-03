Dubai: Ariston Middle East has launched a loyalty program called myAriston Rewards, a new initiative that offers significant rewards to members who register on the myAriston.com site. Benefits range from groceries to fashion wear, F&B, jewelry, homeware, movie tickets, travel and much more! Ariston Middle East is the first water heating company in the region to launch a loyalty program that is directed at plumbers, a group that is key in the purchase decision of water heaters but has been overlooked.



Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus said, “This is a unique initiative, first of its kind in the region. We have launched the myAriston program in the UAE where we are market leaders. We want to demonstrate our long-term vision, commitment to the trade and reward our most valued installers. It is our way of saying thank you to them for their support over the decades.”



The program is specially modeled to attract plumbers, and small maintenance companies, those who influence purchase but do not get the attention of manufacturers. The incentives apply on purchase of the popular PRO1 R made in Italy and Blu R water heaters made in China.



As the loyalty program is a long-term initiative, registered members can accumulate points over a period to avail the most attractive rewards. Ariston Middle East maintains the momentum by launching various promotions and offers from time to time. The launch for example offered double points for uploads over a limited period. This will be followed by other limited period offers over significant times like festivals, momentous occasions, and important days.



“This program has created excitement in the market for us”, said Mr Rajeesh from Abdul Hameed Al Khoory Technical Services LLC who has undertaken plumbing contracts in the UAE over the past years. “We have never been rewarded for our recommendations so this loyalty program is motivating. We are grateful to be recognized as key members in the decision-making process for purchase of water heaters.” He added.



Initially introduced in April 2023, member enrolment in the first two months convinced Ariston Middle East of the suitability of the scheme to the UAE market. The program has been communicated by Ariston Middle East to the plumbers and small maintenance companies in their own languages via social media. The outreach is complemented with point-of-sale customization in retail outlets and engaging plumbers in fun events. The program’s popularity is evidenced most by the word-of-mouth publicity generated within the trade community.



“Ariston Middle East is part of the 93-year Ariston Group. The Group is committed to a ‘2030 Vision’ that leads up to our centenary year, a vision that identifies the company’s stakeholders and our outlook on them. One of our main stakeholder groups is our customers – we are committed to offer them an excellent experience through exceeding expectations. This initiative captures that ethos since plumbers who are eligible for the program influence the decision of our customers and we are extremely happy to see that they have embraced the myAriston program with passion.” Torner stated.

About Ariston Group

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating, components and burners. In 2022 the Group reported almost 2.4 billion euro revenues. As of today, after the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group has over 10,000 employees, representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites and 30 research and development centers in 5 continents. Ariston Group is listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021. Ariston Group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through the development of renewable and high efficiency solutions, such as heat pumps, water heating heat pump, hybrid solutions and solar thermal systems. The Group also stands out for its continuous investment in technological innovation, digitalization and advanced connectivity systems. The Group offers a full range of products, solutions and services mainly under the global brands Ariston, ELCO and Wolf, and also operates under iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold as well as Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and burners business.