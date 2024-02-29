Presenting 30 exclusive homes with 4, 5 and 6 bedrooms starting at AED 14 million - slated for completion by 2026

WADI Villas brings on board top international industry talents - design experts HBA Architects and landscape specialists Coopers Hill

Dubai, UAE: Valued at over AED 500 Million, WADI Villas was unveiled at an exclusive preview event by Arista Properties. The project will be set amidst the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District 11, Meydan. It will feature a residential marvel of 30 exclusive villas, featuring luxurious 4, 5, and 6 bedroom mansions. The villas will be offered at a price range of AED 14 to AED 40 Million and are slated for completion by 2026.

As the name suggests, the WADI Villas are envisioned to be a private haven for discerning customers looking for a luxurious retreat to escape the hustle of the city, while staying in close proximity to the heart of the city’s downtown area. These luxurious retreats have been designed by HBA Architects, internationally acclaimed for creating innovative and enduring design solutions that embody community heritage. Also on board are Coopers Hill who come with over 40 years of experience in landscape design worldwide. They will be artfully crafting the landscape of WADI Villas, with the vision to connect people with nature.

"Dubai’s luxury villa market continues to flourish, inspired by the city's cosmopolitan vibe and vibrant economy. The heavy influx of high-net-worth individuals migrating to the city has further driven demand from international investors - solidifying the niche for luxury residential properties as a key pillar of Dubai's real estate landscape. In line with this demand and realising the gap in the market, we at Arista Properties, are bringing our flagship project - WADI Villas to offer unparalleled luxury living.” said Sajal Gang, Co-Founder, Arista Properties.

“We are thrilled to introduce WADI Villas, a testament to Arista's unwavering commitment to redefining luxury living. With acute attention to detail and a dedication to excellence, WADI Villas epitomise sophistication, comfort, and timeless elegance. As the demand for villa living continues to grow, WADI Villas offer discerning investors the opportunity to indulge in the exclusivity of a private retreat with a prestigious address," said Emma Brain – Head of Media Relations, Arista Properties.

"WADI Villas, is first of our series of luxury real estate projects in Dubai and we are committed to keep investing in this lucrative market and bringing top-of-the-class residential projects for Dubai’s discerning clientele. Our villas are crafted to offer complete privacy and tranquility, introducing internal courtyards, secluded gardens, and serene water features - unique to the market. We invite investors to embark on a journey of refinement and serenity that they have been seeking,” said Mudit Jain, Co-Founder, Arista Properties.

Designed to elevate and redefine the experience of distinctive living, WADI Villas represent the pinnacle of architectural ingenuity and meticulous craftsmanship. Each residence is crafted with premium finishes, intelligent floor layouts, and innovative solutions, seamlessly blending value-based aesthetics with efficient engineering.

The WADI Villas feature sleek architecture blending into serene landscapes, indulging in elegance and comfort. Interior finishings are characterized by a blend of natural stones and sophisticated design elements, an understated elegance that invites the outside in. The centrepiece of the enclave is the exclusive clubhouse, designed with a spectacular symmetrical layout and inspiring double-height entrance. This distinctive hub provides residents with a perfect space for relaxation and socialising in style, symbolising the exclusive and refined lifestyle within WADI Villas.

The amenities in this gated community include a co-working lounge, café, concierge services, 24/7 security, maintenance, CCTV surveillance, visitor's driver lounge, rainforest boardwalk, private parking, infinity lap pool clubhouse, fitness center, game room, library, and indoor/outdoor kids' play area. Additionally, each villa features an elevator, private pool, and patio BBQ terrace.

Studies indicate that the villa market is poised for robust growth, with its capital values reaching 133.1 VPI points. This represents a 24.9 percent YoY increase and a 7.7 percent QoQ rise from previous years*. The exclusives sales partner for this premium project of villas will be the One Broker Group.

About Arista Properties

Arista Properties, is geared to offer ultra luxurious properties where exceptional living meets unparalleled service. We pride ourselves on offering a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial spaces, meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of our clients. Committed to integrity, transparency, and a passion for creating inspiring environments, Arista Properties is synonymous with excellence in the real estate industry. Whether you're seeking a bespoke designed home or an up-scale commercial space, our team of dedicated professionals ensures that each property reflects the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Experience the Arista difference, built on space less living, boundless experiences and timeless craftsmanship converging to redefine real estate excellence. Contact us at info@aristaproperties.com or 800 ARISTA (274782) to embark on a journey with Arista Properties.

About One Broker Group

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE - One Broker Group (OBG) will be exclusive sales partner for Arista Properties.