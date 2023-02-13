The new plant, First-of-its-kind in the region with initial investment of AED15m, stands apart as one of the rare few outsides of China to master this specialized field.

Al Mazrouei: Arima Minerals' expertise in producing and manufacturing industrial metals adds to the zone's reputation as a hub for specialized heavy industries.

V Subramanian: HFZA was selected as a base for the company's growth due to numerous advantages and incentives provided to investors.

Sharjah: The Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah continues to soar as a top global destination for premium investments with the latest move by Indian company, Arima Minerals.

Arima Group has opened a cutting-edge plant for the separation of industrial minerals and heavy minerals in the free zone, with an initial investment of AED 15 million. This facility sets a new standard in the region, standing apart as one of the rare few outsides of China to master this specialized field.

The Indian company, a member of a large Indian conglomerate with expertise in diverse industries like dyes, cement, textiles, and mining, has revealed that its latest addition to the Hamriyah Free Zone sprawls 83,000 square feet. The plant boasts a yearly production capacity of 100,000-120,000 tons of mineral concentrates and employs a dedicated team of 45 skilled workers.

The grand opening of the Indian company's new factory was attended by H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA).

He was welcomed by V Subramanian, Managing director of Arima Minerals, and taken on a tour of the facilities. Al Mazrouei was joined by several officials from HFZA, as he gained insights into the plant's operations, production processes, and the products offered to both local and international clients. He was also introduced to the latest innovations in mineral separation technology, including magnetic, electrical, and gravity separation equipment.

The addition of Arima Minerals to the Hamriyah Free Zone solidifies the HFZA’s position as a prime destination for major international industrial players looking to establish and expand in global markets. Arima Minerals' expertise in producing and manufacturing industrial metals adds to the zone's reputation as a hub for specialized heavy industries.

Attracting industrial investments

H.E. Al Mazrouei emphasized that Sharjah boasts unique qualities and great flexibility in attracting high-quality industrial investments thanks to the astute leadership and unwavering support of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Al Mazrouei said that the free zones in Sharjah are a prime destination for international companies looking to invest and tap into a vast pool of customers, consumers, and target markets.

Al Mazrouei stated: "The opening of Arima Minerals' mining factory in Hamriyah Free Zone is a testament to the growing global recognition of Sharjah and its free zones as a hub for the industrial sector and a premier location for specialized heavy industries. This has been made possible by our steadfast commitment to fulfilling the needs of our customers with high efficiency, in alignment with Sharjah's vision and industrial strategies for the future.”

He went on to say that HFZA will continue to offer all necessary facilities and support to investors and investments of all sizes and types. “The Free Zone will spare no effort to provide an exceptional work environment that fosters growth, development, and prosperity for all companies operating within its boundaries,” Al Mazrouei added.

Privileges & incentives

For his part, V Subramanian, Managing Director of Arima Mineral Processing, stated that Hamriyah free zone was selected as a base for the company's growth and factory for numerous advantages and incentives provided to investors. He emphasized that the low operating costs, strategic location, modern logistical infrastructure, supportive investment policies, and accessible port for exports to global markets were the key factors that motivated the company to make Hamriyah their base for regional and global operations.

V Subramanian added: “Our factory in Sharjah will help us export our metal and other products to China, India, the United States, Europe, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and serve the local UAE market as well. We also have plans to expand our operations to the continents of Africa and Asia, catering to a wide range of customers including oil companies, contractors, dye manufacturers, and zircon mills.

In addition to offering industrial and commercial plots of land, HFZA, one of the largest industrial-free zones in the UAE, provides advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that strengthen external expansion plans for investors, especially in importing and re-exporting, to the world’s markets. It also provides countless competitive advantages, most notably a single-window operation that boosts efficiency and eases procedures for doing business, along with multiple tax exemptions, repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of the business, and quick access to regional and global markets.

