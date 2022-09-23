Abu Dhabi – UAE: Argentem Creek Partners - an emerging markets credit specialist firm - has participated in the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYU AD). The NYU AD Fall 2022 Career Fair on September 22, 2022 was held at the Saadiyat Island Campus and was the first in-person career fair event since the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair provided organizations and recruiters an opportunity to meet and engage with over 400 students across all majors exploring career opportunities in the region.

The firm’s participation in the career fair demonstrates its continued commitment to contribute to the growth of talent integration in the financial services workforce. College students play a key role in the development and growth in the UAE, considering that the youth with ages between 15 to 24 represent over 40% of the country’s population according to reports. Initiatives like the UAE National Youth Agenda are therefore a priority by the government in preparing its youth for a post-oil economy.

In July this year, Argentem Creek announced its presence in the region by establishing its MENA and Asia HQ in Abu Dhabi; in partnership with ADIO (Abu Dhabi Investment Office) as part of the latter’s AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) Innovation Programme that supports innovative companies in high-growth areas, including financial services.

The US-based firm which invests across special situations, private credit, high yield, and trade finance aims to increase access to investment opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia.

Speaking on his firm’s participation in the fair, CEO and CIO of Argentem Creek, Daniel Chapman said:

“Argentem Creek Partners is committed to cultivating local and regional partnerships. Key to that initiative is to develop local Emirati talent and bring emerging markets knowledge and deal flow to support Abu Dhabi’s financial services infrastructure. As we grow our presence in UAE, we will contribute to the integration of local Emirati talent through summer programs, internships, and local talent hiring."

He also highlighted that “NYU is one of the most prominent universities, featuring top ranked academic programs across disciplines, creating an ideal pipeline of talent.”