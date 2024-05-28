Tamer El Akkad, CEO of ARDIC-Developments:

Cairo:– ARDIC-Developments, a leading Egyptian real estate developer since 1998, has announced its future plans and aspirations through a new strategic approach. This approach comes within the framework of the company's endeavor to address current challenges, achieve sustainable growth, and strengthen ARDIC's position in the Egyptian real estate market while maintaining its commitment to clients.

Eng. Tamer El Akkad, Chief Executive Officer of ARDIC-Developments stated: "ARDIC adopts a unique approach led by a distinguished team of experts in the real estate development sector in Egypt. The Board of Directors is currently chaired by Dr. Samir Aref, as well it includes Mr. Mohamed Dawood, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Dawood, Misr Life Insurance, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), and Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt."

El Akkad added: "We have an ambitious plan to achieve growth and tackle the current challenges facing ARDIC. We are committed to delivering Zizizna El Mostakbal units to our clients as scheduled and we have an outstanding business model. The first phase, covering 30 acres, is set to be delivered in the third quarter of this year. The second phase covers 38 acres, so that the project includes more than 2400 residential units. This comes as a result of the dedication and effort made by all board members and their continuous commitment to achieving the company's vision, in addition to the tremendous effort everyone makes to satisfy ARDIC's customers. It’s scheduled to open reservations for the first phase in mid-June 2024.”

The project has been implemented by professional consultants, including Eng. Yasser El Beltagy, the project's technical consultant, and Eng. Amr Abdel Rahman, the executive consultant. The finishing operations are being completed by Al Salam Contracting Company and Tec Merge, in addition to contracting with Group Summit Contracting Company.

Zizinia El Mostakbal is a new integrated city located just a few minutes away from the New Administrative Capital and ten minutes from the American University in Cairo. Spanning 70 acres, the city includes more than 2,400 diverse residential units to meet the needs of a wide range of clients.

ARDIC-Developments has developed four major residential complexes in different geographical areas of New Cairo, including Zizinia New Cairo, Zizinia Rose, Zizinia Garden, and Zizinia Flowers in El Shorouk City, as well as Zizinia El Mostakbal in El Mostakbal City, and Mazar Mall in El Haram. The company has also developed projects outside the capital in Minya Governorate.

Starting with an initial capital of EGP 500 million, ARDIC has grown to become a major player in the real estate development and property management market with investments reaching EGP 5 billion, and planned future investments of up to EGP 20 billion.

ARDIC- Developments contributes to Egypt's Vision 2030 by developing residential, industrial, and tourism projects, leveraging its heritage and current expertise. The company's core values revolve around project efficiency, timely delivery, in addition to commitment to clients and developments in the real estate market.

About ARDIC – Developments:

ARDIC - Developments is a leading real estate developer with over 25 years of experience in the Egyptian market. Established in 1998, ARDIC has successfully developed luxurious projects based on creative designs across Cairo, including Zizinia New Cairo, Zizinia Rose, Zizinia Garden, Zizinia El Mostakbal, Zizinia Flowers and Vera Villas, alongside Mazar Mall. Its deep-rooted market insights and expertise have helped ARDIC grow into one of the key players in the real estate development and property management sector in Egypt.