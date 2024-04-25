Archer is coordinating with government partners across Abu Dhabi to develop the necessary vertiports and charging infrastructure

Archer and ADIO (Abu Dhabi Investment Office) jointly define an ambitious set of operational launch plans and corresponding enablement support

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates:– Archer Aviation Inc., a leader in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced the signing of a framework agreement in Abu Dhabi today at the DRIFTx mobility event, held at the Yas Marina Circuit showcasing the latest in advanced urban mobility, driving discussions, collaboration, and innovation across the sector. This agreement accelerates Archer’s planned commercial air taxi operations in the UAE, slated to launch as soon as next year, including in-country manufacturing, operations and training across the region. This comprehensive agreement positions Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s leaders in promoting urban air mobility, with plans to commence air taxi operations with Archer’s Midnight aircraft as soon as next year.

Key components of Archer’s collaboration with ADIO include vertiport construction, operational enablement for air taxi operations in the UAE, and in-country manufacturing of Archer’s Midnight aircraft. Under the agreement, ADIO will also ensure local workforce development programmes for Emirati talent and facilitate the establishment of Archer’s international headquarters and Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi.

“This substantial agreement with Abu Dhabi is a pivotal moment for Archer’s commercialisation efforts across the Emirates, as it provides the catalyst to accelerate the launch of our electric air taxi service in the UAE as soon as late 2025. The agreement underscores Abu Dhabi’s strong commitment to Archer and conviction to become a global hub for urban air mobility. With Abu Dhabi’s support, we are poised to continue leading the transformation of urban transportation in the Emirate and across the globe,” said Archer founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein.

“Abu Dhabi is leading the way in accelerating the launch of electric air taxis globally, and ADIO is proud to partner with Archer as one of the world’s most innovative companies. We are excited to support Archer toward establishing its international headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and to develop a comprehensive investment framework that will accelerate its progress towards manufacturing and operating its Midnight aircraft in the UAE,” said Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO.

Under this agreement, ADIO will support the development of vertiports, in collaboration with Archer and other air taxi operators, in critical locations throughout Abu Dhabi, enhancing the urban air mobility infrastructure necessary for Archer to scale operations.

ADIO and Archer first announced their memorandum of understanding at the 2023 launch of ADIO’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster, which aims to transform the future of urban mobility globally by supporting the innovation and commercialisation of smart and autonomous vehicles across land, sea, and air. The framework agreement announced at DRIFTx with Archer represents the culmination of six months of close collaboration between the two entities.

Importantly, ADIO and Archer will continue to work with Archer’s partners to accelerate the company’s progress in the region. With the support of its early investor and UAE’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, Archer’s partner operators Falcon Aviation and Air Chateau, and GAL-AMMROC have announced plans to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul support for Archer’s eVTOL aircraft.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60- to 90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10- to 20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

