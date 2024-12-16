Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Arcapita Capital Company (‘Arcapita’), a subsidiary of Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita Group”) the global alternative investment firm, today agreed with Flow Progressive Logistics (‘Flow’) an end-to-end supply chain management company, past of Alsulaiman Group, to develop a modern class A logistics complex in Riyadh, during the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference, that took place in Riyadh,

Under the terms of the partnership, Arcapita will develop an 80,000 square meter mixed-use storage complex. The facility will feature various storage options, including cold storage, dry storage, temperature-controlled facilities, as well as specialized spaces for pharmaceutical and hazardous goods. Flow, which provides international shipping, customs clearance, warehousing, transportation, delivery, and reverse logistics, will operate the facility under a long-term lease agreement.

This collaboration will expand Arcapita's logistics real estate portfolio in Saudi Arabia and supports the government's efforts to diversify its economy and improve market infrastructure, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services has been instrumental in driving growth in this sector, and its support continues to encourage private sector participation. The industrial and logistics sectors are key components of the Kingdom’s Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, which aims to attract SAR 40 billion ($10.6 billion) in investments.

Isa Al Khalifa, Director of Real Estate Investments at Arcapita, said: “We are extremely pleased to expand our partnership with Flow through this new development. The Saudi Arabia industrial and logistics market continues to demonstrate positive supply-demand dynamics that are likely to support rental growth in the foreseeable future. This partnership will contribute to meeting the growing demand for modern logistics facilities and services in Riyadh, where demand is outstripping supply particularly when it comes to higher-quality assets. Riyadh is positioning itself as a key logistics hub for both regional and international companies making it an attractive destination for investment capital.”

Achraf Ellili, CEO at Flow, said: “The collaboration with Arcapita is a milestone for Flow as we continue to scale our operations in the Kingdom. The new facilities will allow us to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive supply chain services and offer advanced solutions to our clients in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and hazardous goods. This partnership helps us align with Saudi Arabia’s broader economic goals and play our role in the Kingdom’s transformation.”

Flow operates one of the largest fully automated logistics facilities in the region and has a growing fleet catering to diverse client needs, positioning it as a leader in end-to-end supply chain services. Through this partnership, Flow reaffirms its commitment to advancing digital innovation in logistics and creating employment opportunities for local talent, directly aligning with Saudi Arabia’s broader economic goals.

Arcapita Group currently manages over $1 billion of industrial real estate assets in GCC, making it one of the largest real estate platforms in the GCC. The Firm is expected to double its GCC logistics AUM to $2 billion by 2025.

Arcapita Group embarked on its GCC industrial strategy in 2010 by establishing a series of funds dedicated to industrial assets. The Firm grew its GCC industrial AUM, by acquiring a diversified base of properties tenanted by a wide range of occupiers including blue-chip international companies, regional leaders, and local players. Today, Arcapita Group’s industrial real estate portfolio, principally across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain consists of a combined built-up area of over 3.5 million square feet across more than 30 properties, leased to over 80 tenants.

Today, Arcapita published its investment report: ‘Opportunities Rising in the Kingdom’s Logistics and Other Sectors’ which can be found at www.arcapita.com The report explores why logistics is poised to play a central role in the country’s unfolding growth story, outline where zones of opportunity are concentrated and offer strategic advice on approaching and accessing a high-potential market.

About Arcapita Group

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate. With over 30 years of management track record and a total transaction value completed by management of more than $32 billion, Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

www.arcapita.com

About Flow

Flow Progressive Logistics, part of Alsulaiman Group, is a Saudi-headquartered leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative and customer-centric logistics services. With a strong presence across the Kingdom and the GCC, Flow specializes in international shipping, customs clearance, warehousing, transportation, delivery, and reverse logistics. The company operates one of the largest fully automated logistics facilities in the region, supported by a fast-expanding fleet and advanced digital solutions.

As a pioneer in the logistics sector, Flow is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by enhancing the Kingdom's logistics infrastructure, driving innovation, and creating employment opportunities for local talent. Flow's expertise spans diverse sectors, positioning it as a trusted partner for businesses aiming to scale in a dynamic market.

For more information, visit www.flowpl.com.