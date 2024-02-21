Nairobi: - Five exceptional African students are set to become sustainability changemakers as the first recipients of fully funded climate change scholarships from African Risk Capacity (ARC) Limited and Milliman Inc. The Africa Scholarship Programme aims to empower the next generation of leaders to drive solutions to Africa's climate threats.

The recipients stood out among 15 finalists for their academic excellence, community activism, demonstrated leadership, and passion for sustainability.

Ange-Emmanuelle Gblaka from Côte d'Ivoire, Sandrine Dorvale Bassong Bayegle from Cameroon, and Kossi Mose Doumassi from Togo began their studies at the Institut de Formation en Alternance pour les Générations Engagées (IFAGE) in Dakar, Senegal in January. Doreen Mulwa from Kenya and Maulid Seleman from Tanzania will embark on their academic journeys at the University of Cape Town in 2025, pending admission.

“The scholarship recipients are an impressive group. With limited resources, they are already driving change and making a real impact as young changemakers in their communities. We are excited to be a part of their journey and watch how they take this educational opportunity to turn it into meaningful action,” says ARC Ltd. CEO Lesley Ndlovu.

The comprehensive scholarships will fully cover tuition, housing, living stipends, and other essential expenses for up to three years of full-time study. This exceptional opportunity will allow the students to gain expertise in critical fields like actuarial science, risk management, and agricultural statistics.

Since 2014, ARC Ltd. has delivered climate risk insurance to African Union member states. These scholarships seek to extend that mission by developing highly skilled talent to contribute to developing African solutions to African problems. Milliman Inc. lends its risk management and actuarial expertise to the scholarship programme.

As ARC Ltd. CEO Lesley Ndlovu says: “The urgent need for Africa to develop leaders, including women leaders, well-versed in the complex challenges of climate change cannot be overstated. With threats like droughts, floods and extreme weather events, Africa remains one of the most vulnerable regions globally. These scholarships empower the next generation to gain the skills needed to drive climate resilience back home.”

Milliman Inc. Principal Joy Schwartzman echoes the sentiment: “We hope to make a real impact on Africa's ability to understand and address climate risk through the Africa Scholarship Programme. By investing in the next generation, we are investing in a more sustainable future.”

The scholarships for Master’s programmes in Actuarial Science and Insurance at IFAGE play an essential role in working towards the goal of developing the insurance and risk management sectors across Africa. These scholarships enable talented students to access quality education by eliminating financial barriers.

“Our collaboration with the Africa Scholarship Programme perfectly aligns with IFAGE’s mission to train a new generation of insurance and finance professionals who can provide the African insurance market with operational and competent professionals right after graduation. This scholarship represents much more than an opportunity. It is an invitation to explore, learn, and grow in the financial sector,” said Mrs. Kandji Rokhaya, General Manager of the Inter-African Institute for Training in Insurance and Business Management of IFAGE.

Chantal Swartz of the University of Cape Town (UCT) added that the Africa Scholarship Programme would strengthen UCT’s transformation imperative and contribute to UCT’s efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion within its student body. Swartz added that UCT’s goal is to produce research that answers the complex problems of today and tomorrow.

“In line with UCT’s Vision 2030, our dream is to draw from the extraordinary social and cultural diversity, creativity and capacity for innovation of all our staff and students to contribute to making the 21st century, the African century,” said Swartz.

“These students carry the hope of Africa on their shoulders. We challenge them to make the most of this life-changing opportunity. The future needs their ideas, their passion, and their leadership,” Ndlovu concludes.

The Africa Scholarship Programme was launched in 2023 and will soon release applications for the 2024 programme. Find out more at www.arcltd.org/scholarships

About ARC Ltd.

The African Risk Capacity Limited (ARC Ltd.) is a financial affiliate of the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Group, a specialised agency of the African Union (AU), an initiative designed to improve current responses to climate-related food security emergencies.

ARC Ltd. is a mutual insurance facility comprised of its members, which have included Kenya, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Mali, Malawi, the Gambia, Burkina Faso, Chad, Zimbabwe, Togo, Madagascar, and Zambia.

The membership also includes its capital contributors who have provided premium subsidies, including USAID, FCDO, SDC, KFW/BMZ, IFAD, AFDB, WFP and STARTNETWORK.