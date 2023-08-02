Aramtec, one of the UAE's longest-established food service companies, evolves by delivering on a rolling strategy to become cloud-based and digitally empowered by signing up for SAP’s latest private cloud edition, RISE With SAP, together with John Keells IT as the Strategic Partner to drive this key business transformation.

Maintaining offices in UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, Aramtec is expanding operations in Qatar and has committed to a digital transformation journey, which includes an upgrade of its ERP landscape, to fully automate and enhance the business of premium food brands and related goods.

According to Edgard Chalhoub, the General Manager of Aramtec, their aim is to leverage the advantages of digitization and automation provided by technology in order to enhance their business operations, optimize productivity and efficiency. He said, “Given that Aramtec handles more than 2000 stock keeping units (SKUs) that are distributed to numerous customers, our goal is to attain better oversight and management of all aspects of our operations, including our complex supply chain and distribution network. Ultimately, our objective is to enable Aramtec to promptly address our customers' requirements and adapt to changes in the supply chain landscape.”

RISE With SAP is a powerful and flexible digital core that will enable Aramtec to combine SAP’s Digital Core to drive their business with industry next practices and extensibility powered by analytics and business process transformation with outcome-driven services from SAP and John Keells IT. Aramtec’s digital transformation strategy, better known as Project Phoenix, will improve the food services it delivers to hotels, restaurants, airlines and other commercial F&B outlets across the regions it operates in.

Today, every organization needs to develop new business models to avoid being disrupted, gain efficiencies to fund innovation and transform mission-critical systems without a business risk. RISE With SAP is a cutting-edge solution that helps unleash companies’ true potential while empowering users to focus on their core business.

“Aramtec’s vision and progressive digital transformation strategy is impressive. The company is working to become an Intelligent Enterprise that continually enhances the services it delivers to existing customers while also supporting its expansion plans. We look forward to working closely with John Keells IT to ensure the successful deployment of RISE With SAP,” said Mohamed Hammad, Executive Director MidMarket, SAP UAE.

RISE With SAP enabled Aramtec to accelerate its move to the cloud, by providing a pathway to the cloud for any customer, irrespective of starting point or complexity. RISE With SAP is an offering that will empower the company with a clear and flexible path in their journey to become an intelligent enterprise. As a ‘Business Transformation as a Service’, it will also provide the right products and tools in one single integrated package to speed up their cloud journey. Aramtec prides itself on obtaining ISO 22000 and HACCP Certification, and the Aramtec team strictly takes on the responsibility for implementing all necessary guidelines and procedures.



“The adoption of RISE With SAP – Private Edition by Aramtec is the step in the right direction in enabling her next phase of growth on a digital core. This is indeed a momentous occasion for John Keells IT, as a partner of SAP, in being chosen as the strategic partner by Aramtec in this key transformation journey in creating the next point of inflection with a CLOUD first, MOBILE first and AI-first strategy. This also ushers in a ready-to-use digital platform for Aramtec to unleash her true potential in driving the next waves of transformation across their geographies, organizations and supply chains”, said Dr. Ramesh Shanmuganathan, Executive Vice President/Group CIO of John Keells Holdings PLC and Director/CEO of John Keells IT.

“We at John Keells IT take pride in being able to help our customers embrace each successive wave of transformation powered by the successive points of inflection in enabling them to be ahead of the pack”, he further added.