Abu Dhabi, UAE: LODD Autonomous, the UAE’s pioneer in advanced air mobility, and Aramex, a global leader in logistics and transportation, have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the integration of Hili, a next-generation hybrid Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft, into Aramex’s Middle East delivery network.

As part of a pilot program, both companies will develop Hili’s testing programs to streamline middle-mile delivery by transporting goods directly between Aramex hubs and distribution centers, eliminating dependence on airports and expediting turnaround time.

With a payload capacity of 250 kilograms and a range up to 700 kilometers, Hili is engineered for high efficiency across varied terrains and tight delivery windows, making it an ideal solution for Aramex’s fast-moving logistics operations.

As part of their partnership, Aramex and LODD are launching a dedicated pilot project in Abu Dhabi to assess the feasibility of delivering parcels and documents via unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). This pilot aims to assess both the operational practicality and the economic viability of deploying autonomous unmanned aircraft at scale within Aramex’s network.

LODD Autonomous CEO, Rashid Al Manai, said: “Aramex has long been a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies to enhance the logistics sector. Through this collaboration, we demonstrate how Hili can be integrated smoothly into existing operations, delivering increased speed, safety, and predictability to middle-mile delivery. This pilot program is not only a milestone for LODD but also a step towards redefining how autonomous aerial logistics can support high-demand, time-critical networks across the region.”

“This partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in last- and middle-mile logistics,” said Nicolas Sibuet, Acting Group CEO of Aramex. “By working with LODD Autonomous, we aim to test new autonomous technologies that can deliver smarter, faster, and greener outcomes for our customers across the Middle East.”

The pilot has two phases, with the first focusing on delivering parcels from Aramex’s Musaffah facility to two temporary drone delivery points in Abu Dhabi. These points will serve as drop zones where couriers can collect shipments and deliver them directly to nearby areas, reducing driving time and improving overall route efficiency. The second phase, which will depend on the results of the first, involves expanding the pilot to cover deliveries from the Musaffah facility to three additional areas using a longer-range drone platform. This phase will evaluate how the technology performs over greater distances and in more complex routing scenarios, time, and improve overall route efficiency.

Both phases are exploratory and aimed at gaining knowledge. The pilot's goal is to evaluate whether deploying autonomous unmanned aircraft at scale can enhance the efficiency of middle- and last-mile deliveries. To support this, Aramex and LODD will run operational workshops to align on processes, regulatory issues, and technical requirements for safe and reliable UAS operations, while also establishing a clear path to full commercial deployment if the pilot proves to be operationally and economically viable.

The pilot is supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and represents an important step forward in advancing Abu Dhabi’s logistics and innovation ecosystem, while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global testbed for next-generation mobility solutions.

About LODD:

LODD is an autonomous aerospace company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, pioneering the future of cargo transportation. Founded in 2023, LODD designs, develops, and deploys next-generation autonomous systems to tackle the emerging challenges of middle-mile cargo logistics.

At the core of its innovation is Hili, LODD’s flagship UAV, engineered to transport payloads of up to 250 kilograms across distances up to 700 kilometres. This breakthrough platform delivers scalable, efficient, and reliable cargo transport solutions for diverse industries.

With a business model rooted in sustainability, scalability, and operational efficiency, LODD is laying the foundation for a robust air mobility ecosystem that will redefine logistics across the UAE and beyond.

About Aramex

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West. With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

· International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

· Domestic Express

· Freight Forwarding

· Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development. As part of our commitment to a sustainable future, we are dedicated to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, aligning our efforts with global climate goals and integrating sustainable practices across our operations.

