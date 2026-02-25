DUBAI, UAE — Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today announced a major milestone in its long-term strategic vision with the deployment of a new, AI-first global data foundation. Built on Google Cloud, this unified platform establishes a "Single Source of Truth" across Aramex’s global network, bridging the gap between complex logistical operations and real-time actionable intelligence.

This initiative is a cornerstone of Aramex’s commitment to leading the logistics industry through speed, data intelligence, and customer-centricity. By moving away from legacy infrastructure to a modern Lakehouse architecture, Aramex is effectively industrializing its data capabilities to ensure precision and agility at scale.

The transformation is anchored by three core strategic pillars designed to optimize operational performance across Aramex’s footprint in over 70 countries. By prioritizing high velocity, the company ensures efficient data processing and the rapid delivery of insights worldwide. This is supported by an inherent agility that allows the organization to adapt to shifting market demands and scale seamlessly. Ultimately, these capabilities culminate in sharper insight, empowering leadership with the real-time analytics necessary for superior decision-making.

Beyond technical migration, this program delivers critical strategic outcomes that redefine how Aramex operates. By establishing a Single Source of Truth, Aramex ensures that every department—from last-mile delivery to corporate strategy—operates from the same reliable data foundation. This consistency fosters deeper Business Trust through transparent, governed insights that drive confidence across the enterprise.

The rollout is following a phased strategy to ensure operational resilience as it expands across Aramex’s wider global network. The architecture is specifically engineered to be future-ready, addressing the complex regulatory and data residency requirements across the diverse jurisdictions in which Aramex operates.

Françoise Russo, Chief Technology Officer at Aramex, said: "Data is the fuel that powers modern logistics, but its true value lies in how it is harnessed. By building this AI-first Lakehouse architecture, we are not just modernizing our technology; we are enabling our teams to predict, adapt, and deliver faster than ever before. This platform is the foundation of our vision to be a technology-driven logistics powerhouse, providing our teams with the tools to navigate disruption with absolute precision."

Ziad Jammal, General Manager for Google Cloud in the UAE, Levant, and North Africa, added: "Aramex is setting a new standard for the global supply chain. We are proud to provide the cloud infrastructure and Agentic AI foundation that empower Aramex to automate complex decisions and turn data into a strategic competitive advantage."

About Aramex

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we are aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

Contact Information:

For Aramex:

Daniel Nuss

Global Marketing Director – Aramex

DanielN@aramex.com

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Assoc. Account Director

showkat@gambit.ae