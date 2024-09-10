Deployment of supercomputing infrastructure supports deployment of AI solutions

Projects aim to advance in-Kingdom AI development

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, today unveiled new initiatives that aim to drive the development and deployment of advanced digital solutions across its operations. Details of these initiatives were disclosed during the Global AI Summit (GAIN), which commenced today at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Aramco EVP of Technology & Innovation, said: “New digital technologies such as Generative AI and the Industrial Internet of Things are expected to transform not only how we work, but also our commercial environment. Aramco is pioneering the use of these technologies at an industrial scale to add significant value across our operations. Our history of innovation inspires us to continue harnessing emerging technologies and help realize the Kingdom’s ambitions to become a global AI leader.”

Advanced AI computing

During the Global AI Summit, Aramco signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Cerebras Systems and FuriosaAI to explore collaboration in the supercomputing and AI domains. Another MoU signed with Rebellions focuses on potential deployment of the latter’s Neural Processing Unit chips in Aramco’s data centers, with a view to enhancing digital infrastructure and driving advanced AI innovations.

Aramco also signed an MoU with SambaNova Systems to explore ways to accelerate AI capabilities, innovation, and Kingdom-wide adoption.

Aramco also announced the deployment of an AI supercomputer, one of the first systems of its kind in the region. Powered by some of the most powerful NVIDIA Graphical Processing Units (GPUs), it is designed to accelerate complex computing tasks like analyzing drilling plans and geological data to recommend low carbon intensity options for well placement.

AI on the edge

In addition, Aramco has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies on initial deployment of industrial generative AI solutions on the edge, which aim to enhance Aramco’s facility monitoring, predictive maintenance, and use of autonomous drones.

Digital innovation

The new initiatives announced during GAIN are part of Aramco’s broader strategy to adopt cutting-edge digital solutions across its business, building on its launch of the Saudi Accelerated Innovation Lab (SAIL) — a national engine to transform cutting-edge ideas into fully functional products — and its Global AI Corridor ecosystem. The approach has so far resulted in the creation of Aramco’s first large language model (LLM) serving industrial AI applications. It has also launched the Eye on AI Program intended to establish robust AI cybersecurity governance and systems, as well as equip users with necessary cybersecurity skills in a rapidly evolving landscape.

-Ends-

Aramco Contact Information

Media Relations: media.inquiries@aramco.com

@aramco

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream and downstream performance, including relative to peers. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following factors: global supply, demand and price fluctuations of oil, gas and petrochemicals; global economic conditions; competition in the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; climate change concerns, weather conditions and related impacts on the global demand for hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon-based products; risks related to Saudi Aramco’s ability to successfully meet its ESG targets, including its failure to fully meet its GHG emissions reduction targets by 2050; conditions affecting the transportation of products; operational risk and hazards common in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the MENA region and other areas; natural disasters and public health pandemics or epidemics; the management of Saudi Aramco’s growth; the management of the Company’s subsidiaries, joint operations, joint ventures, associates and entities in which it holds a minority interest; Saudi Aramco’s exposure to inflation, interest rate risk and foreign exchange risk; risks related to operating in a regulated industry and changes to oil, gas, environmental or other regulations that impact the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; legal proceedings, international trade matters, and other disputes or agreements; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements.