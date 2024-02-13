Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain : Valvoline Global Operations (VGO) held a technical seminar discussing the challenges and developments in automotive lubricant technology at the Gulf Convention Centre, Gulf Hotel. Organized by Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK), the authorized distributor of Valvoline products in Bahrain, the event was attended by EKK Chief Executive Officer, Mike Brightmore; VGO Vice President and General Manager – Middle East and Africa (MEA), Davide Crespi; other members of the Valvoline regional team; Senior management members from EKK; and key service industry professionals.

The event highlighted the latest trends in automotive lubricant technology, developments in the regional automotive sector, and the challenges faced by the industry. The seminar provided a platform for experts to exchange ideas and insights, fostering collaboration between industry stakeholders.

EKK Chief Executive Officer, Mike Brightmore said: “We introduced the Valvoline brand to Bahrain in 2013. Since then, its product line has grown to become synonymous with quality and reliability among technicians and enthusiasts in the Kingdom. Drawing from over a decade of experience, we are confident that our insights into the unique requirements of this market will serve as a catalyst for Valvoline’s regional growth strategy and brand recognition.”

The Valvoline MEA team’s visit follows its recent acquisition by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco), which secured the Valvoline Inc. Global Products business for $2.65 billion through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries. The move accelerates the company’s aim of becoming one of the world's pre-eminent integrated lubricant players.

VGO Vice President and General Manager - Middle East and Africa, Davide Crespi said: “The Valvoline brand has been trusted for over 150 years. Leveraging Aramco’s expansive network, we aim to further strengthen its reputation as a leader in the lubricants industry and achieve further progress in our growth plans for this region. Bahrain, as a neighboring country, presents opportunities to expand our reach and deepen market penetration, in addition to contributing positively to the economy and fostering stronger business relationships.”

Present in over 140 countries around the world, Valvoline’s range of products includes Engine Oils, Brake and Clutch fluids, Hydraulic oils, Greases and Engine Coolants for Passenger Cars, Motorcycles, Heavy Duty Trucks and motorsports. It serves numerous sectors such as Aviation, Marine, Industrial and the Automotive industry.

About Ebrahim K. Kanoo

Ebrahim K. Kanoo B.S.C.(c) is a family-owned business that has served the Kingdom of Bahrain for over 60 years. The company’s core business is automotive retail and aftersales services for a broad spectrum of passenger and commercial products, including the flagship brands of Toyota and Lexus. In partnership with some of the world’s leading brands, Ebrahim K. Kanoo has diversified into various sectors and industries including automotive care products, vehicle hire and leasing, management consulting, IT services and security, industrial equipment, tires, paint, and spare parts. With a dedicated workforce of over 2,600 professionals, Ebrahim K. Kanoo excels in pioneering innovative businesses and building a relationship of trust with its valuable customers.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world’s first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global’s solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

