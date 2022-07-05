Targets sustainability, digital, industrials, manufacturing and social innovation

Further integration with other venture programs strengthens value chain

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (“Aramco” or “the Company”) today announced a major expansion of its Namaat industrial investment programs, with 55 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across the sustainability, digital, industrial, manufacturing and social innovation sectors.

Namaat, which has grown from 32 to 55 investments since last year, supports industrial investment partnerships, helping to create jobs for Saudis and contributing to national growth and capacity building. The program aims to enable opportunities for local and international companies and leverage various incentives offered through the government’s Shareek program and other initiatives.

Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technical Services, said: “Namaat enables Aramco to be a catalyst for change across the Kingdom’s economy, while maintaining our reliability as a global energy supplier at a time of market uncertainty. Our collaboration with industry leaders in areas of strategic importance for the Kingdom, demonstrates how Aramco is creating National Champions that will bring long term benefits to our value chain, our economy and our people.”

This latest phase of expansion for Namaat reflects even greater integration with other venture life cycle programs that aim to add value and support sustainable growth. It also represents significant progress for the program, with 19 of the 22 MoUs signed last year already reaching fruition, with a total investment of $3.5 billion.

The new agreements bolster Aramco’s long-term growth strategy and the Kingdom’s expanding energy and chemicals value chains. They include:

Kent & Nesma; Larsen & Toubro and Gulf Consolidated Contractors; Samsung Engineering & Al-Rushaid Group; Hyundai & Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Co. (RTCC); Saipem & Nasser S. Al-Hajri Corporation (NSH); and Sinopec Shanghai Engineering Co. Ltd (SSEC) & Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al-Qahtani & Sons Co. (AHQ) – Six joint ventures involving the engineering, procurement and construction of new projects

Honeywell – Joint venture to develop and implement digital technology solutions across industrial facilities

Armorock and AlKifah Precast – Joint venture to localize the use of polymers in concrete production

Shell & AMG Recycling and United Company for Industry (UCI) – Signing of the Vanadium concentrate sales agreement, enabling the construction of an in-Kingdom metal reclamation and catalyst manufacturing facility

Accenture, Al Gihaz Holding and Impulse Partners – Consortium for establishing and operating the Spark Digital Center

-Ends-

Contact Information

International Media Relations: international.media@aramco.com

Investor Relations: investor.relations@aramco.com

Aramco

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com.

Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream performance, including relative to peers, and growth in downstream and chemicals. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “forward” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements, including the following factors: international crude oil supply and demand and the prices at which Aramco sells crude oil; the impact of COVID-19 on business and economic conditions and on supply and demand for crude oil, gas and refined and petrochemical products; adverse economic or political developments that could impact the Company’s results of operations; competitive pressures faced by the Company; any significant deviation or changes in existing economic and operating conditions that could affect the estimated quantity and value of proved reserves; operational risks and hazards in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemical industries; weather conditions; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the regions in which Aramco operates and other areas; losses from risks related to insufficient insurance; the Company’s ability to deliver on current and future projects; litigation to which the Company is or may be subject; the Company’s ability to realize benefits from recent and future acquisitions, including with respect to SABIC; risks related to international operations, including sanctions and trade restrictions, anti‐bribery and anti‐corruption laws and other laws and regulations; risks related to oil, gas, environmental, health and safety and other regulations that impact the industries in which Aramco operates; the Company’s dependence on its senior management and key personnel; the reliability and security of the Company’s IT systems; climate change concerns and impacts; risks related to Government-directed projects and other Government requirements, including those related to Government-set maximum level of crude oil production and target MSC; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future.

The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements.