Net income: $27.6 billion (Q3 2023: $32.6 billion)

Cash flow from operating activities: $35.2 billion (Q3 2023: $31.4 billion)

Free cash flow1: $22.0 billion (Q3 2023: $20.3 billion)

Gearing ratio1: 1.9% as at September 30, 2024, compared to -6.3% at end of 2023

Q3 2024 base dividend of $20.3 billion and performance-linked dividend of $10.8 billion declared for distribution in the fourth quarter

Q3 2024 net income in line with analyst consensus, despite certain non-cash charges of c.$0.9 billion

Capital expenditures totaling $13.2 billion in Q3 support long-term strategic growth

Strong demand for $3.0 billion international sukuk issuance, which further diversifies investor base and enhances liquidity profile

Upstream developments enhance production flexibility and progress gas expansion

Renewables program progresses with financial close for three solar PV projects, with anticipated combined capacity of 5.5 GW2

Commenting on the results, Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser said:

“Aramco delivered robust net income and generated strong free cash flow during the third quarter, despite a lower oil price environment. We also progressed our upstream developments, strengthened our downstream value chain, and advanced our new energies program as we continue to invest through cycles.

“Our recent $3.0 billion international sukuk issuance highlighted strong investor confidence in Aramco and we can be proud of the significant strides the Company continues to make, all while sustaining our high levels of profitability, operational performance and reliability.

“As we focus on strategic growth opportunities and capturing value through integration and diversification, we intend to maintain our positive momentum and cement our position as a leading global energy and petrochemicals player.”

For more information, please see the 2024 Saudi Aramco Third Quarter Interim Report.

Key financial results

Third quarter ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 SAR USD* SAR USD* All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 103,365 122,188 27,564 32,583 314,646 354,540 83,906 94,544 EBIT1 192,927 233,523 51,447 62,273 601,320 667,233 160,353 177,929 Capital expenditures 49,593 41,354 13,225 11,028 135,705 113,390 36,188 30,237 Free cash flow1 82,465 76,280 21,990 20,341 238,908 278,966 63,709 74,392 Dividends paid 116,447 110,181 31,052 29,382 349,467 256,491 93,191 68,398 ROACE1,3 20.8% 23.4% 20.8% 23.4% 20.8% 23.4% 20.8% 23.4% Average realized crude oil price ($/barrel) n/a n/a 79.3 89.3 n/a n/a 82.7 82.9



* Supplementary information is converted at a fixed rate of U.S. dollar 1.00 = SAR 3.75 for convenience only.

1. Non-IFRS measure: refer to Non-IFRS measures reconciliations and definitions section of the 2024 Saudi Aramco Third Quarter Interim Report for further details.

2. Refers to AC production capacity.

3. Calculated on a 12-month rolling basis.

Aramco will discuss its Q3 2024 financial results in an audio webcast on November 5, 2024 at 3.30pm Riyadh / 12.30pm London / 7.30am New York. The webcast will be available at www.aramco.com/investors.

