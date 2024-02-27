DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia:– Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has added significant volumes to the proven gas and condensate reserves at the Jafurah unconventional field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Company has booked 15 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of raw gas and two billion stock tank barrels (STB) of condensate as proven reserves at Jafurah. It now estimates that Jafurah contains a total resource of 229 trillion scf of raw gas, alongside an estimated 75 billion STB of condensate. These new estimates were calculated using a novel approach to shale reserves booking, which was applied to unconventional resources for the first time in the industry and has potential to be deployed at scale.

Reserve booking practices were assessed through establishing continuity of resources and consistency of performance. These new estimates were technically validated by respected industry reserves certification consultancy DeGolyer and MacNaughton, which reviewed the statistical booking mechanism and provided a fully independent assessment.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: “This achievement enhances the Kingdom’s hydrocarbon wealth through proven reserves of gas, which is a vital resource for the energy and chemicals industries. Aramco’s upstream business is deploying state-of-the-art technologies including advanced modelling and artificial intelligence to make tangible progress in developing Jafurah, which is one of the company’s growth engines and an important economic resource for the Kingdom. The field represents a key element in our ambitious strategy to increase Aramco’s gas production.”

Work is currently underway to deliver production at Jafurah, with plans to ramp up to reach a sustainable sales gas rate of two billion scfd by 2030, in addition to significant volumes of ethane, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) and condensate.

