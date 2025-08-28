Building on the success of first two Masaar projects, the first phase of much-anticipated woodland project goes on sale in September

Amenities include green spine with 100,000 trees, central lagoon with landscaped waterfalls, sports facilities and community hub

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has announced the launch of Masaar 3, the latest and largest master plan of the UAE’s most successful forest community. Comprising 4,000 villas and townhouses spread across eight gated neighborhoods, Masaar 3 is set to raise the benchmark once again with its blend of expansive woodlands, immersive wellness facilities and the promise of smart, active living.

Set to take place in September, the launch follows the sell-out of Masaar 2 in just three hours earlier this year – becoming one of the UAE’s fastest-selling projects in the process - which confirmed the continued end-user demand for Arada’s signature forest concept.

With a total sales value of AED12.5 billion, Masaar 3 will be delivered in eight phases spread across a 21 million square foot plot. Offering a mix of units from two- to five-bedroom homes, construction is set to commence in early 2026 and the first homes are scheduled for completion in 2027.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, said:

“Masaar has become one of the UAE’s most distinctive residential success stories. With every new community, we are reinforcing our commitment to wellness-led design, premium facilities and delivering homes that put families and nature first.”

Masaar 3’s extensive amenities are designed to elevate everyday life, with a central lagoon pool featuring landscaped waterfalls, a gym and café forming a focal point for the community. The green spine is home to more than 100,000 trees, interlaced with jogging and cycling tracks, wellness areas and shaded walking trails.

Residents will also enjoy district-specific facilities such as pools, padel and basketball courts, and children’s play areas, alongside a vibrant community center offering retail and dining outlets, plus a Zad food truck park. Family-friendly attractions include an adventure playground and a duck pond, while every home in Masaar 3 comes equipped with smart systems and premium appliances as standard.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, added: “Masaar 3 builds on our experience and ongoing design refinement, as well as a deep understanding of what residents and investors want. The success of the Masaar brand is emblematic of growing buyer demand for sustainable, family-friendly living environments that also deliver capital appreciation and long-term value.”

Based in the Rowdat district of Sharjah, Masaar 3 is ideally located between Masaar 2 and a fast-growing schools district, already home to two operational large-scale schools. Masaar 3 is also close to the original Masaar community, Tilal City and Sharjah Mosque, and offers excellent connectivity, with direct access to Khorfakkan Road, and proximity to Emirates Road (E611). Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is just 30 minutes away by car.

Highlighting Masaar’s significance as a landmark development, HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, toured the community in September 2024, where he reviewed the newly completed homes and experienced firsthand the exceptional woodland environment that have set a new standard for residential living in the Emirate.

The first two Masaar communities, which together amount to 5,000 villas and townhouses and a shared gross development value of AED16 billion, are both sold out. More than 1,500 homes have already been delivered in the first Masaar community, with the remainder scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. The first homes in Masaar 2 are on track for delivery in 2027, with the entire community set for completion by the end of 2028.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched nine record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the Australian market, opening an office in Sydney in 2024.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com