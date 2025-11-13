UFC superstar Islam Makhachev named as first Brand Ambassdor

Portfolio brands target 100,000 members and 40 clubs by 2027

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arada has launched Formative, a new collective that brings together some of the UAE’s most dynamic fitness brands. Designed to shape the future of movement, performance and wellbeing, Formative integrates Wellfit, FitnGlam, The Platform Studios and FitCode into a single, purpose-driven platform. Together, these brands represent a powerful ecosystem of 40,000 members across 18 high-performing clubs, with a bold target of reaching 100,000 members at 40 locations by 2027.

Formative, which will be officially launched at a high-profile event taking place at Dubai’s Emirates Towers on 13 November, is backed by strong industry recognition. At the 2025 REPs UAE Industry Awards, the country’s biggest fitness awards programme, Formative brands secured eight major titles including Chain of the Year and Super Club of the Year, along with seven additional runner-up awards.

As part of the launch, Arada has unveiled Formative’s first Brand Ambassador, the Russian mixed martial artist and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Islam Makhachev. Widely regarded as one of the world’s finest athletes and the top pound-for-pound fighter, Islam is known for his methodical and purposeful precision, exceptional levels of focus and incredible perseverance and discipline. As Brand Ambassdor, Islam will be visiting Formative’s gyms on a regular basis, both for training purposes and for meet-and-greets with his fans.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Luxury has long lagged behind when it comes to true innovation. Everywhere we operate, we’re seeing growing demand among elite and ultra-VIP clients for high-end, deeply personalized training experiences. With Formative, Arada is redefining what a gym can be — merging architecture, innovation and experience to create environments where luxury and performance coexist seamlessly. Our ambitions for Formative reflect Arada’s wider aims to help people lead happier, healthier and more meaningful lives, not just in the UAE but in all the markets where we are active.”

Arada’s entry into the fitness sector began in 2021 with the launch of the first Wellfit superclub in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle, marking the start of a bold new chapter in active living. This foundation was strengthened in 2024 through the strategic acquisition of Wellness Forward Group’s portfolio of three leading fitness brands, which allowed the master developer to diversify into new segments.

Today, Formative’s award-winning brands include FitnGlam, the UAE’s only luxury women’s superclub with locations across the country; Wellfit, which offers premium large-scale clubs designed to offer active living for all ages; premium mixed gym operator FitCode; and The Platform Studios, which offers boutique studio experiences across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Future Formative locations will be based not only in standalone sites but also in Arada’s developments and communities, not just in the UAE but overseas as well.

Brandon Rowberry, CEO of Arada’s medical, wellness and fitness division, which oversees Formative, said: “Transformation isn’t a moment; it’s a lifelong pursuit. Formative was created for those who move with intent — to train harder, recover deeper and stay stronger for longer. Rooted in strategic thinking, guided by technological precision and inspired by principles of human wellbeing, Formative has been engineered to promote collaboration, innovation and purpose across every brand in its portfolio.”

The launch of Formative reflects the UAE’s rising prominence in the global wellness sector, as well as the growth of the fitness industry as a distinct segment. In 2023, the value of the country’s wellness economy reached $34 billion, accounting for 5.5% of national GDP, as healthcare and wellness continue to drive economic diversification. According to Ken Research, gyms in the UAE recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 12% between 2020-2025 as the market continues to boom.

About Formative Group

Formative Group is a performance-focused health and wellness operator headquartered in the UAE, managing a portfolio of four specialised fitness brands: Wellfit, FitnGlam, The Platform Studios and FitCode.

With a growing network of high-end clubs across key cities and 19 locations, the group delivers connected, diagnostics-led fitness experiences to a community of 40,000 members. Integrating clinical wellness, elite coaching, and hospitality-grade service, Formative is committed to advancing the science of performance and wellbeing across the region.

For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com

For more information about Formative: www.formative.me

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched ten record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the UK and Australia.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com