Construction for 986 homes in second and third phases to be completed by end-2024

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Arada has completed the first homes at Masaar, the forested megaproject based in the Suyoh district of Sharjah. All 430 homes in the Sendian district have now begun the handover process as one of the UAE’s most hotly anticipated new communities continues to take shape.

Homes at Sendian range in size from two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom Sendian Park Villas, all of which are equipped with smart home features and located near the leisure and entertainment zone in the heart of Masaar.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said: “Ever since its launch, Masaar has been one of the bestselling projects in the UAE, with buyers drawn to its beautiful woodlands, nature-inspired architecture and world-class amenities. We promised that Masaar would set a new standard of living for both Sharjah and the UAE, and today we are immensely proud to be able to deliver on that promise, welcoming the first homeowners into this wonderful community.”

The main contractors for the first phase of Masaar were Intermass and Kharafi, while Dewan Architects acted as design and supervision consultant.

Scheduled to be fully completed by end of 2026, Masaar consists of 3,000 villas and townhouses over a 19 million square foot master plan, all set in six gated districts linked by Masaar’s signature feature, a lushly landscaped and walkable ‘green spine’ containing 50,000 trees.

Construction on the 986 homes in the second and third phases of Masaar is currently under way and will be finished by the end of 2024. The contracts to build the remaining three phases of Masaar will all be awarded before the end of the year.

Masaar’s new residents already have a wealth of completed facilities to explore. The community’s central precinct, which was officially opened in September 2022 by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, contains an impressive series of family-friendly entertainment, sport and F&B attractions, including the Zad food truck district, a skatepark, a children’s adventure playground and an events space.

Last November, Arada has opened Masaar Track, a 6.6 kilometre looped cycling circuit that runs through the woodlands on the outskirts of the master community. Featuring three brightly lit underpasses and one bridge, Masaar Track has been carefully designed with both amateur and professional cyclists in mind, and is open 24 hours a day. Masaar Track also includes The Loop, a cycling hub for bikes services from repairs, rent, cycling kits and an onsite café.

Masaar is ideally located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, close to Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences. The community has easy access to Emirates Road and Mleiha Road, and is 15 minutes’ drive from Sharjah International Airport, and 20 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport.

About Arada

Based in the UAE, Arada is a developer that has been created to build spaces and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire their residents. Our homes are exceptionally designed and are complemented with best-in-class amenities, all provided at an accessible price point. Arada was founded in 2017 by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, who serve as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, with the intention of delivering superior properties to the UAE real estate segment.

