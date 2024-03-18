For every home sold, developer pledges to build a home for an internally displaced family in Aleppo, extending hope and stability

Partnership with The Big Heart Foundation and international NGO Human Concern International to offer life-changing aid to those suffering the effects of conflict and the 2023 earthquakes

Now in its third year, Home for a Home previously provided large-scale support to refugees in Kenya with homes and safe, sustainable water supply

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Arada has announced the third year of its landmark Ramadan campaign, Home for a Home, which aims to assist vulnerable families with homes of their own. This year, for every home sold at Arada’s communities during Ramadan, a home will be built for internally displaced families in Syria that have been affected by recent conflict and the February 2023 earthquakes.

In partnership with Sharjah charity The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and international NGO Human Concern International (HCI), the initiative is committed to support hundreds of internally displaced families by building a full residential community near the city of Aleppo with crucial facilities that will include a school, mosque, clinic, playground and shops.

Each home will be pre-stocked with a range of items, including blankets and carpets, kitchen utensils, a gas oven, washing machine, wardrobe and fridge, while the school and clinic will also be provided with relevant equipment, including school bags, recreational kits, furniture, stationery, and staff clothing.

Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the construction of the community in Syria will prioritize environmental sustainability, mandating contractors to adhere to environmental standards. This campaign not only reflects Arada’s commitment to sustainable development but also embodies the UAE's principles of humanitarianism, guiding efforts to support those living in hardship.

Commenting on the launch of the third edition of the Home for a Home initiative, Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Enabled by our customers and partners, Home for a Home reflects our commitment to aid distressed communities by providing long-lasting and sustainable impact. We are very pleased to partner with TBHF and HCI to provide support for displaced Syrian families in Aleppo, one of the hardest-hit areas of last year’s devastating earthquake.”

Praising Arada’s commitment to broadening the outreach of the initiative to more countries and communities in the region, Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of TBHF, highlighted: “For over two years, Home for Home has stood a shining example of how humanity is a common ground on which individuals and entities from completely different backgrounds can unite to make a difference. After meaningfully transforming the lives of thousands of displaced families and children in Kenya, this initiative, which supports not just refugees, but empowers host communities with homes, schools, hospitals, communal spaces, and other infrastructural needs and resources critical to advancing sustainable development, we are excited to continue our collaboration work in Syria, which is expected to benefit thousands who are faced by harsh conditions.”

Iftikhar Shaikh Ahmad, Global Director of Programs at Human Concern International, said: “Thousands of displaced families in Syria are facing dire conditions due to cold, the lack of shelter and limited food. This initiative with Arada and TBHF will help not only to provide a home but also critical community services to the people that need it most.”

The first two editions of the ‘Home for a Home’ initiative, which took place in partnership with THBF and UNHCR, has succeeded in building over 700 homes for refugee families in northern Kenya, along with sustainable water supply infrastructure that is supporting 43,000 people. The Home for a Home initiative secured wider recognition at 2023 Arabia CSR Awards for its innovative partnership model.

About Arada

Based in the UAE, Arada is a developer that has been created to build spaces and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire their residents. Our homes are exceptionally designed and are complemented with best-in-class amenities, all provided at an accessible price point. Arada was founded in 2017 by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, who serve as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, with the intention of delivering superior properties to the UAE real estate segment.

For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com