Following a highly successful collaboration, ArabyAds, the Middle East's leading digital advertising company, VIDAA, a global leader in Smart TV operating systems, and Hisense, a global television manufacturing powerhouse, are pleased to announce the expansion of their strategic partnership. This agreement strengthens ArabyAds' exclusive advertising representation across VIDAA's and Hisense's Smart TV ecosystem in the UAE and KSA, reinforcing their commitment to transforming the Connected TV (CTV) advertising landscape in the region.

By leveraging VIDAA's cutting-edge Smart TV platform and Hisense's dominant market position, ArabyAds will provide advertisers with a state-of-the-art, data-driven advertising solution that reaches millions of households. This partnership enables brands to tap into premium CTV inventory, including home screen placements and high-impact video ads, delivering highly targeted and measurable advertising experiences.

Mahmoud Fathy, CEO and Founder of ArabyAds, added: "CTV adoption is accelerating across MENA, with projections estimating over 50 million households streaming content by 2025. This partnership is a game-changer, allowing brands to leverage Hisense’s substantial user base and VIDAA’s Smart TV technology to reach audiences with precision and efficiency. By offering premium CTV inventory alongside advanced targeting and analytics, we are helping advertisers achieve unprecedented engagement and impact."

"At VIDAA, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with ArabyAds," said Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA. "Our collaboration has empowered advertisers and brands with innovative Smart TV solutions that cater to local needs and preferences. By continuing this partnership, we are confident that we will further enhance the Connected TV advertising experience in the region,” he added.

Over the last year, VIDAA has developed a robust global advertising platform that allows advertisers to reach consumers on the largest screen in the home. The Smart TV OS platform has been rolled out on more than 30 million devices globally across over 400 brands, including Hisense and Toshiba. Leveraging its global reach, VIDAA assists publisher and advertiser partners in connecting with high-value audiences through targeted and interactive ads across its platform.

Through its collaboration with ArabyAds, VIDAA Smart TVs become a powerful gateway for Connected TV advertising, enabling brands to tap into a large and highly engaged audience across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This partnership allows advertisers access to millions of premium large-screen display ad placements in the region every month to leverage ArabyAds’ data-driven CTV advertising solutions, ensuring precision targeting, interactive ad formats, and measurable performance. By bridging the gap between traditional TV advertising and digital marketing, this collaboration enhances brand storytelling and consumer engagement at scale, transforming large-screen entertainment into a dynamic advertising ecosystem.

About ArabyAds

ArabyAds is a global technology company founded in Dubai in 2013, specializing in e-commerce marketing through a suite of data-driven advertising solutions. Recognized as the “Best E-Commerce Marketing Platform 2021” by Entrepreneur Middle East and “Marketing Platform of the Year 2023” by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) MENA, ArabyAds supports brands across every stage of the customer journey—from acquisition to retention and monetization. With an emphasis on innovation, transparency, and advanced analytics, its comprehensive ecosystem spans performance marketing, influencer marketing, retail media, and Connected TV services. By blending creativity and measurable strategies, ArabyAds consistently delivers tangible, lasting results for advertisers throughout the MENA region and beyond.

About VIDAA

Launched in 2014, VIDAA is a global leader in smart TV platforms, offering cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experiences. With more than 400 brand partners and over 30 million connected devices worldwide, VIDAA provides viewers with access to a broad range of global and local content, with a focus on ease of use, speed, and security. VIDAA’s platform is known for its seamless integration of apps, streaming services, and live TV, delivering an all-in-one entertainment hub to millions of homes. The company continues to innovate by investing in long-term software support, keeping its devices current with the latest advancements in smart TV technology.