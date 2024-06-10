244 Million Sq Ft of Luxury and Integrated Amenities Aligned with Abu Dhabi's Vision 2030

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Arabian Hills Real Estate Development Company has proudly introduced its highly anticipated flagship project, Arabian Hills Estate. Situated along the road connecting Dubai and Al Ain, just a short 45-minute drive from the iconic Burj Khalifa area, this remarkable project boasts a total value of 22 billion dirhams and spans 244 million square feet.

In line with the Abu Dhabi 2030 vision for sustainable development, Arabian Hills Estate is set to elevate the quality of life in the UAE capital. Envisioned as a fully integrated community, the project will embody the highest standards of sustainable design and living. Residents can look forward to a plethora of amenities including schools, medical services, and various entertainment facilities, catering to their every need. Whether seeking a contemporary lifestyle or a tranquil weekend escape from the city bustle, Arabian Hills Estate offers a comprehensive solution.

This project is the culmination of a strategic partnership between Arabian Hills Real Estate Development Company and Ara Real Estate Development, the esteemed real estate division of Core International Holdings Group. Ara Real Estate Development plays a pivotal role in managing and supervising all facets of real estate development activities, ensuring the success of the Arabian Hills Estate vision.

Hani Sabri, CEO of Core International Holdings, expressed, "Since its launch in late April, the Arabian Hills Estate project has garnered considerable attention from individual investors seeking a new residence and companies eager to join the project's vision. Our goal is for the project to evolve into a prestigious destination in the years ahead, offering a unique living experience surrounded by lush gardens and top-notch amenities."

The initial stages of the project, which are open to individuals of all nationalities, are set to be completed by the first quarter of 2025. The infrastructure construction has been entrusted to the National Transport and Contracting Company, a leading specialist firm in this field within the country. With a proven history of successfully delivering innovative projects over the last thirty years, they are well-equipped to handle this project effectively.

The CEO of Core International Holdings emphasized “High quality of life is a key factor for real estate attraction in the UAE. Prospective homebuyers, whether seeking a residence or investment, aim to capitalize on the thriving local real estate market. The Arabian Hills project presents significant opportunities as it offers custom-built homes, catering to the diverse aspirations of investors.”

Deca Real Estate, a seasoned industry leader with over five decades of experience in real estate sales and marketing, has been selected as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for a dynamic new project. With a proven track record of success in both international and local markets, Deca Real Estate brings a wealth of expertise to this venture.

The project comprises 14 phases, with a focus on residential plots ranging from 12,000 to 132,000 square feet. These plots are competitively priced and come with flexible payment plans of up to five years. Investors can select a plot to build their dream homes, with multiple design options provided by the developer for a cohesive architectural style. The community will also feature villas and apartments of various sizes, with more details to be revealed in the future.

About:

Arabian Hills Real Estate Development Company is a prominent player in the real estate sector, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. With a focus on creating sustainable and integrated communities, Arabian Hills Real Estate aims to elevate the quality of life for residents in the UAE capital and beyond. Stay connected with Arabian Hills Real Estate for updates on future projects and developments.