Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Ethicals, which serves from within Ghobash Group, a progressive and diversified UAE-based business conglomerate, today announced the expansion of its operations in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the specialised economic zone for innovation and knowledge and member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

As a leading provider of healthcare solutions and pharmaceutical distribution in the UAE, this strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Arabian Ethicals’ longstanding journey towards growth and reputational excellence, enhancing its capacity to serve customers and suppliers with cutting-edge facilities, and underscoring the company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

This expansion follows the company’s initial establishment of their regional headquarters and National Distribution Center at the high-tech park in June 2021. Previously operating from eight light industrial units (LIUs), spanning 2,882 square meters, Arabian Ethicals has added six LIUs, bringing the total area of operations up to 5,323 square meters. In addition to marking the company’s expansion, this development is also testament to DSO being a partner of choice for companies due to its streamlined business services support, as well as a preferred destination due to its smart city infrastructure, state-of-the-art light industrial offering, as well as strategic location and accessibility.

State-of-the-Art Facilities to Meet Growing Demand

The newly inaugurated LIUs are designed to meet the highest standards of operational efficiency and innovation. Spanning over 2,441 square meters, they are equipped with advanced storage solutions, including climate-controlled environments to ensure the integrity and safety of pharmaceutical products. The LIUs also feature automated inventory management systems which streamline the supply chain process and ensure timely and accurate deliveries.

Speaking at the official launch of the facilities, Mr. Hasan Metla, CEO of Ghobash Group’s operating companies said: “As we venture into a new era of growth and expansion, we are excited about the possibilities which the future brings. At Arabian Ethicals our ongoing commitment to strengthen our capabilities is geared towards delivering premium pharmaceutical and healthcare distribution solutions which advance the UAE’s overall healthcare ecosystem”.

“We are thrilled to open our new LIUs in Dubai Silicon Oasis,” said Dr Joe Chiniara, General Manager of Arabian Ethicals: “The state-of-the-art facilities are a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence. They not only enhance our capacity but also enable us to provide superior service to our customers and suppliers. As the healthcare landscape in the UAE continues to evolve, we are dedicated to staying at the forefront of innovation and quality.”

Enhanced Capacity and Strategic Location

With its strategic location delivering unparalleled connectivity and accessibility, DSO offers Arabian Ethicals proximity to major transportation networks, including Dubai International Airport and Jebel Ali Port. This prime location allows Arabian Ethicals to optimize its distribution channels, reducing lead times and improving overall supply chain efficiency.

The expanded capacity of the LIUs is set to meet the growing demand for healthcare products and services in the UAE. With increased storage space and advanced logistics capabilities, Arabian Ethicals is well-positioned to support the healthcare needs of a rapidly growing population and the increasing complexities of pharmaceutical distribution.

Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

The facility is designed to adhere to the highest standards of safety and compliance, ensuring that all products are stored and handled with the utmost care. In addition to enhancing operational efficiency, the new LIUs are also a testament to Arabian Ethicals’ commitment to sustainability. The facility incorporates eco-friendly features such as energy-efficient lighting, waste reduction systems, and water conservation measures, aligning with the company’s broader environmental goals.

Looking Ahead

“We are excited about the opportunities that these new facilities bring,” added Dr Chiniara. “Our team is dedicated to leveraging our state-of-the-art resources to better serve our customers and suppliers, while contributing to the overall advancement of the healthcare sector in the UAE.”

As Arabian Ethicals continues to expand its footprint in the UAE, the company remains focused on its mission of delivering exceptional healthcare solutions. Its new LIUs facilities are a critical component of this mission, providing the infrastructure needed to support future growth and innovation.

About Arabian Ethicals

Arabian Ethicals (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) is a leading healthcare solutions provider in the UAE, specializing in the distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Arabian Ethicals has been serving the healthcare needs of the UAE for over 47 years. Today, with divisions covering Pharma, Consumer and Animal Health, the company takes pride in employing over 125 professionals who are driven by values that align with its 2000+ clients and best-of-breed multinational partners.

