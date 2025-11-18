Launch announced on Day 1 of Cityscape Global, where Arabian Dyar debuts as a Diamond Sponsor

Dyar Al Haram project includes nearly 4,000 ready-to-own residential units, the largest of their kind for Muslims around the world.

The largest private real estate developer in Makkah, Arabian Dyar will be the first developer to deliver more than 400 units and launch the first retail destination in Masar, by 2026.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Arabian Dyar Real Estate Development Company has announced the launch of Dyar Al Haram Phase 2, the next chapter of its landmark residential development in Makkah’s Masar Destination, following a successful sale of Phase 1. Dyar Al Haram project offers nearly 4,000 ready-to-own residential units representing the largest offering of its kind for Muslims around the world.

Building on the success of Dyar Al Haram’s first phase, one of the most sought-after residential addresses in Makkah, Phase 2 will offer an expanded selection of luxury residences designed for modern living, with an enduring connection to the Holy City’s spiritual and cultural legacy, and aiming to significantly enhance the quality of life of its residents.

“Dyar Al Haram represents the soul of what Arabian Dyar stands for: creating communities that connect Arabian values with modern comfort, and faith with future-ready design,” said Naif Alatawi, CEO of Arabian Dyar. “As we launch Phase 2, our vision remains clear-to build communities that enrich lives, strengthen families, and contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia’s urban renaissance under Vision 2030.”

Located just 550 meters from the Grand Mosque, Dyar Al Haram stands as one of the closest large-scale residential developments to Al Masjid Al Haram. The project is part of Masar Destination, a transformative urban corridor aimed at improving quality of life and enriching the experience of visitors, pilgrims, and residents.

Phase 2 introduces three new residential towers from a portfolio of thirteen, designed with the same meticulous attention to detail, integrating Arabian architectural heritage, smart living technologies, and sustainable design principles. The towers will include a mix of fully serviced apartments, penthouses, and family units, complemented by high-end retail and hospitality experiences.

Arabian Dyar’s growing portfolio of projects now spans across Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Yanbu, which together are valued at over SAR 15 billion (USD 4 billion).

The company’s participation at Cityscape Global 2025 marks a milestone in its corporate journey. In addition to its exhibition presence, Arabian Dyar executives will speak on two main panels. Anis Alhabshi , Vice President, will speak in the session “Niche No More – The Rise of New Residential Models” and Khubaib Abdulbagi, Head of Communities and Facilities, will join the session “Why They Stay – How Great Communities Keep People for Years”.

This announcement follows a year of major milestones for Arabian Dyar, including its strategic partnership with Google to advance AI-driven real estate intelligence, and its SAR 142 million agreement with MODON to develop ready-made factories for Saudi SMEs in Jeddah—initiatives that collectively reinforce its role as a driver of innovation, economic diversification, and sustainable growth.