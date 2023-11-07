Dubai, UAE: Arabian Automobiles, the esteemed flagship company of the AWRostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, achieved three prestigious awards at the 2023 Insights ME Contact Centre Awards, for the third consecutive year. The accolades included the titles of 'Excellence in Industry Call Centre – Conglomerate,' 'Outstanding Medium-Sized Call Centre (Operationally, 31-70 Seats),' and 'Top Performer in Call Centre Management (31-70 Seats).'

These achievements stand as a testament to Arabian Automobiles' steadfast dedication to the highest standards of customer service and its relentless pursuit of innovation in fostering customer relationships.

This year’s submission represented remarkable progress compared to the previous year. Arabian Automobiles, with its committed customer-centricity pillar and stable vision, transitioned from being recognized as the 'Best Small Call Center' to achieving the prestigious title of the 'Best Medium Call Center, and its team witnessed a remarkable boost in productivity, thanks to the implementation of its resource utilization initiative. Furthermore, the company introduced an innovative agent trend analysis approach that has been pivotal in consistently elevating its overall performance.

