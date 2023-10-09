Dubai: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is introducing a modern perspective to corporate mobility with the recently launched Fleet by Renault.

One stand-out model that is part of the initiative is the Renault Koleos. Priced at just AED 83,900 with a 1-year insurance. The SUV is renowned for its sophisticated and spacious cabin, advanced tech and safety features, like the R-LINK 2 touchscreen tablet and Renault smart card key, making it an ideal choice for businesses and executives seeking to enhance their corporate image.

Furthermore, by choosing Fleet by Renault from Arabian Automobiles, businesses enjoy quick bank approvals and an extensive aftersales package. This includes efficient pit stop and express services to minimize downtime. Additionally, the convenience of mobile vehicle servicing eliminates the need to allocate specific downtimes, ensuring that the fleet remains in optimal condition and reducing business disruptions.

SMEs and car rental companies will particularly benefit from the arrangement on hand, and Arabian Automobiles understands the unique challenges and needs of these businesses. By choosing Fleet by Renault, customers gain a strategic partner dedicated to their success.

The initiative also covers the Renault Express Van, fitted with a host of practical features, starting from AED 933 per month.

For more details on Fleet by Renault and how it can steer your business towards sustained success, visit your nearest Renault of Arabian Automobiles’ showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, or dubai.renault.ae.

