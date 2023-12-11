Dubai: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has revealed its renovated facilities in Umm Al Quwain and Dibba, in tune with the global Nissan Retail Concept (NRC), reinforcing Arabian Automobiles’ dedication to delivering unparalleled quality and efficiency. These align with the esteemed reputations of the brand as part of its ongoing experiential commitments, building on successful industry history.

Respectively, the renovated Nissan facilities feature showrooms for new car sales, a service center, and spare parts outlet each, providing customers with a seamless and unmatched journey. They allow customers to explore the latest Nissan product line while indulging in expedited hospitality rooted in swift service times, staff to handle technologically advanced products, new amenities that enhance the customer experience, and a customer lounge with features that enable visitors to remain productive and enjoy a completely hassle-free experience. Arabian Automobiles is showing again that it’s consistently available to address diverse needs, ensuring proximity and accessibility regardless of location.

The new service centers are equipped with modern technology and staffed by skilled professionals, creating a welcoming environment for Nissan owners. They offer a range of conveniences, including pick-up and drop-off services. The inclusion of well-stocked spare parts outlets emphasizes Arabian Automobiles' determination to continue to supply access to convenient and effective service solutions.

As Arabian Automobiles takes these bold moves to enrich its clients’ lives, it invites everyone to taste the future of automotive excellence at the Umm Al Quwain and Dibba facilities and its other well-regarded spaces, showrooms and Arabian Automobiles service centers. To learn more about Nissan at Arabian Automobiles, visit nissan-dubai.com or their nearest showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, or the Northern Emirates.

