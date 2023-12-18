Dubai, UAE: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan and INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, reinforces its commitment to customer satisfaction with the introduction of a complimentary shuttle service at its Deira Service Center. This initiative exemplifies the company's focus on improving the customer experience, showcasing a dedication to convenience and customer-centricity.

The complimentary shuttle service represents a tangible expression of the company's philosophy that the customer's needs are paramount, from the moment they step into the facility to their departure. Arabian Automobiles has introduced this service to ensure that Nissan and INFINITI owners enjoy seamless mobility when they drop off their vehicles for servicing.

The Deira Service Center, known for its efficiency and high standards, has 70 mechanical working bays, including express service lifts, six washing bays, 378 parking spaces, and eight 60-minute express service bays. It also offers a comfortable lounge, enabling customers to stay productive or relax in a hassle-free environment. These facilities underscore Arabian Automobiles' ongoing efforts to offer more than just vehicle servicing, prioritizing the customer's time and comfort.

This latest initiative is a testament to Arabian Automobiles' pursuit of service excellence. By placing the customer at the heart of every decision, the company continues to build strong, lasting relationships, fostering customer loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.

Those interested in the complimentary shuttle service can easily avail of it by speaking with their dedicated service advisors at the Deira Service Center.

