UAE – Arabia Insurance, a leading insurance provider in the United Arab Emirates, and Policybazaar.ae, UAE's leading insurance aggregator, today announced a strategic partnership to offer a wider range of insurance products to customers in the UAE through Policybazaar.ae’s user-friendly online platform.

This collaboration will enable Arabia Insurance to leverage Policybazaar.ae's robust online insurance aggregation platform - ensuring that Arabia Insurance's suite of products, including critical illness insurance, becomes readily accessible to a wider audience across the UAE. Customers will now be able to compare and purchase Arabia Insurance plans seamlessly online, simplifying the insurance buying journey.

Serge Flouty, Senior Country Manager-UAE of Arabia Insurance, said, "We are excited to partner with Policybazaar.ae, a leading player in the online insurance market. Their cutting-edge technology and extensive reach will allow us to offer our comprehensive insurance solutions, including critical illness plans, to a larger customer base in the UAE. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of making insurance more accessible and convenient for everyone."

Commenting on the partnership, Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar.ae said, "We are delighted to join forces with Arabia Insurance, a renowned name in the UAE insurance sector. This partnership allows us to expand our product offerings in the UAE and empower customers to make informed insurance decisions through a transparent and user-friendly online platform. This collaboration will particularly benefit individuals seeking critical illness insurance, making it readily available online for the first time."

UAE customers stand to benefit significantly from this partnership, gaining access to a diverse array of products, notably critical illness plans by Arabia Insurance, along with the convenience of an online platform for swift and hassle-free purchases anytime, anywhere. This platform promotes transparency by enabling customers to compare plans, features, and prices, empowering them to make informed decisions efficiently. Together, these advantages streamline the insurance process, ensuring UAE customers find tailored coverage effortlessly.

About Policybazaar.ae

Since it’s inception Policybazaar has been at the forefront of initiating the change in the way India consumes financial products. In 2018 we forayed into the international market is a momentous occasion for us. Our expansion into the UAE market is based on the same philosophy of developing a strong tech-based platform that makes consumers the king in their ability to choose a gamut of financial products.

Policybazaar.ae is an online marketplace and financial aggregator offering affordable insurance & financial products in the UAE market. Policybazaar.ae focuses on “consumer centricity” strategy, by providing a positive customer experience before and after the sale in order to drive repeat business, enhance customer loyalty and improve business growth. The brands recent achievements include the launch of Life: UAE’s first digital life insurance journey and the launch of UAE’s most cost-effective life insurance product online.

We are the leading & fastest growing Insurance & Banking aggregation ecosystem in the UAE. We have been growing over 100% YoY since our inception and projecting a even faster growth in the current financial year.