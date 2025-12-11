Sultan Al Neyadi: Our partnership with BRIDGE and Visioneers represents an important step toward strengthening the presence of Arab youth in the global media landscape.

Dr. Laila Freidon: Through this partnership, Visioneers is committed to developing sustainable media and knowledge initiatives that elevate the quality of Arabic content.

Abu Dhabi: As part of its participation at BRIDGE Summit 2025, the Arab Youth Center signed two strategic Memoranda of Understanding with “BRIDGE” and “Visioneers,” aimed at expanding partnerships that enable Arab youth and enhance their participation in digital media, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries. This step represents a significant direction toward building a wider ecosystem of programs and initiatives that support young generations and strengthen their readiness for the future.

Bridging pathways to creativity and innovation

The MoU with BRIDGE establishes a strategic collaboration to strengthen the presence and influence of Arab youth across regional and international platforms. It is set to enable the development of joint programs that integrate young talent into key media, innovation, and technology ecosystems, ensuring their contributions shape emerging industries.

The agreement creates a unified framework for scalable, long-term initiatives that foster an innovative media environment and open new creative pathways for youth. Through this partnership, both parties aim to elevate the global representation of Arab youth and highlight their role as active contributors to the future of media and influence.

Arab content with global reach

Arab Youth Center also signed an agreement with Visioneers Group on developing media and knowledge-driven projects that empower young content creators by equipping them with the tools and platforms necessary to expand their digital presence regionally and internationally. The MoU includes collaboration on long-term initiatives that enhance the quality of Arabic content, advance youth skills in innovation, media, and influence-driven storytelling, and create a more professional environment for content creators. It also opens new doors for Arab talent to articulate their visions within a more competitive and creative digital ecosystem.

Visioneers Group is one of the largest platforms for content management and development in the UAE, comprising 21 companies and platforms. Its portfolio includes leading entities such as the New Media Academy, the Billion Followers Summit, the Influencers Headquarters, the Communication Center, the History Academy, Arab Nation, Masdar News, UAE Nation, Emirates in Numbers, Hawiyya, Money Channel, Wasl, Exposed, and AI Media Lab.

H.E. Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the BRIDGE Alliance, affirmed that signing the strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Arab Youth Center during the BRIDGE Summit 2025 represents a pioneering step in the journey of empowering Arab youth and strengthening their participation in the fields of media, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries. His Excellency noted that this collaboration aligns with the UAE’s vision to empower Arab youth and equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to play a leading role in shaping the future of the region and the world. He emphasized that the MoU reflects BRIDGE’s commitment to building an integrated ecosystem of programs and initiatives that prepare the younger generations for a future filled with opportunities and creativity.

He said: “This MoU creates a shared framework for launching sustainable initiatives that give youth greater visibility at regional and international events, while supporting their media and innovation projects within an integrated and impactful ecosystem. Arab youth do not need someone to speak for them — they need someone to empower them to speak to the world in their own voice. Through this collaboration, we are building bridges that link talent to opportunity, creativity to innovation, and cultural identity to global influence. We want to see young Arabs who don’t just consume content but lead it, shape it, and drive its impact.”

For his part, H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, stated that collaboration with BRIDGE and Visioneers represents an important step toward strengthening the presence of Arab youth in the global media scene. “At the Arab Youth Center, we are building a fully integrated ecosystem to support and empower youth by providing the opportunities they deserve to be active contributors to the media and technological transformations shaping the world. BRIDGE Summit serves as a global platform that showcases the capabilities of youth in digital media and influence creation, while our partnership with Visioneers reflects our commitment to broadening empowerment pathways and opening new doors for Arab talent to develop their skills and realize their future ambitions.”

Dr. Laila Freidon, CEO of the New Economy Academy under Visioneers Group, commented: “Our work with the Arab Youth Center reflects our firm commitment to supporting young Arab content creators and enabling them to reach broader, more influential platforms regionally and internationally. Through this partnership, we aim to develop sustainable media and knowledge initiatives that elevate Arabic content, foster a professional environment that drives innovation and creativity, and equip youth with the skills needed to produce impactful, purposeful content that keeps pace with rapid shifts in the digital media landscape and creates positive change in their communities.”

Under the MoU, the Arab Youth Center participates in BRIDGE Summit through a main pavilion that embodies the Arab youth identity and offers an interactive platform showcasing innovative projects and initiatives from youth across the Arab world. The pavilion includes a dedicated professional space for partnerships and MoU signings, reinforcing the summit and the Center as key meeting points for stakeholders and changemakers across media, innovation, and entrepreneurship ecosystems.

Furthermore, the Center has launched a fully equipped podcast studio within the summit to broadcast episodes featuring inspiring youth and supporting partners, produced by participants of the Arab Youth Podcast Training Program. These conversations will reach wide audiences through the Center’s media platforms, offering a shared window into the minds of young creators shaping future visions.