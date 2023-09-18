In line with Arab Telemedia Studios commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements and digital innovations in the field of studios and broadcasting services, the company is participating in the 2023 International Broadcasting Conference taking place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from September 15th to 18th.

The conference serves as a dynamic platform where significant global technological developments unfold, bringing together international media outlets and everything related to the entertainment industry and modern technology. It showcases the latest cutting-edge technologies that offer viewers a delightful and entertaining experience, catering to their diverse preferences and interests.

Furthermore, the conference, with its diverse activities, serves as a magnet for leading companies in the film and television production sector. They convene to discuss technological advancements and how to harness them to meet the requirements of viewers who follow a variety of artistic works with different themes.

This year's conference attracts a substantial number of companies and individuals to attend sessions and seminars related to digital and technological broadcasting. Participating entities aim to share success stories and exchange expertise and knowledge.

The conference boasts over 37,000 participants representing nearly 170 countries and features specialized exhibitions, expected to surpass 1,000 exhibitors. It will host 250 speakers from various parts of the world during discussion and dialogue sessions covering a wide range of technical and technological topics and issues.

About Arab Telemedia Studios

One of Arab Telemedia group Subsidiaries, it specializes in providing the latest facilities and advanced electronic field production, and it also provides post-production services, Such as photo montage, coloring, sound, music, graphic design, visual effects, as well as copying and digital archiving. Arab Telemedia Studios provide broadcast services for channels and also provide transmission studios.

About Arab Telemedia Group

Arab Telemedia Group is an independent media company that innovates and produces high-quality media and television content. Founded in 1983 by the late esteemed producer Adnan Al-Awamleh, ATG is now directed by Emmy Award Winner, CEO, and Producer Talal Al-Awamleh. The Group management and multidisciplinary team managed to evolve from being a small family business to an integrated creative regional entity. It presented to its audience many television art works diversified from historical to social and Bedouin in both TV series and movie formats. Mostly noted among these productions are the works “The Invasion”, “Al-Hajjaj”, “Al-Rashid's Son”, “Abu Ja’far Al-Mansour”, “Nimr bin Idwan”, “Odeh Abu Tayeh”, and “Sultana”. ATG produced countless creative series that influenced the Arab screens for years. It received several awards and honorable mentions in Arab and global festivals.