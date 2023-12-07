Since 1973, Thales has developed a strategic partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Defense encompassing a transfer of technology and local manufacturing of defense-related systems.

Cairo: During the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX), Thales signed an agreement with the National Service Products organization to renew the Arab International Optronics Joint Venture ( AIO).

The joint venture agreement was signed by Gen. Tarek Saad Zaghloul Chairman of Arab International Optronics and Pascale Sourisse, President and CEO of Thales International.

This joint venture agreement is in line with Egypt’s localization strategy through knowledge transfers for land-based defense optronics equipments. The local production of LUCIE night vision goggle has been launched in the frame of the joint venture agreement. LUCIE is a compact and rugged image intensified night vision bi-ocular.

In 1982, the National Service Products Organization (NSPO) and Thales formed a joint venture called Arab International Optronics (AIO). AIO is an Egyptian joint stock company, owned 49% by Thales and 51% by the National Service Products Organization. AIO has been supplying to Egypt optical and optronic equipment for 35 years. Today, AIO employs more than 400 employees.

“The signature of this Joint Venture Agreement is a significant milestone to reinforce the strategic cooperation between AIO and Thales. Through this agreement AIO and Thales will combine their strengths to encourage innovation, enhance technological capabilities, and secure mutual success to the benefit of our esteemed customers.” said Major General / Tarek Saad Zaghloul, Chairman of AIO. “We are honored to renew this significant and important partnership with AIO to localize a wide range of defense products including optronics equipments. Thales is committed to support Egypt military production capabilities in line with Egypt Vision 2030. This agreement reflects Thales localization strategy in the country.” said Pascale Sourisse, President and CEO of Thales International.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

Thales has been present in Egypt since 1973, providing customers with capabilities in Defence, Transportation, Aerospace, Space, Digital Identity and Security. The Group’s vision is to contribute to developing security and growth in the country, whilst supporting state sovereignty, sustainable economic development and the development of local talent.

About AIO

AIO has been established, as one of the key manufacturing companies, by the Egyptian Armed Forces since 1982, in collaboration with Thales group.

AIO includes several factories and huge production lines that develop, manufacture, assemble, and test various types of optical products, utilizing advanced high technology and CNC machines all through the production processes, to ensure both quality and efficiency of these products.

Having an objective to fulfil the Egyptian Armed Forces self-sufficiency, together with enhancing the combat efficiency, AIO has manufactured high precision sights and electro-optical equipment such as various types of Aiming Sights, Night Vision and Thermal Sights, Fire Control Systems, Observation & Reconnaissance Systems, and Remote-Control Weapon Stations (RCW).

