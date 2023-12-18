The two-day conference will host leading regional and international speakers addressing topics such as pandemic preparedness, health system security and resilience, and communicable and non-communicable disease updates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arab Health Congress has officially announced a partnership with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) as part of the Public Health Conference, which will explore the future of healthcare by exploring cutting-edge technologies, the latest advances in healthcare and thought leadership in recommendations in the field of public and population health.

As part of the Public Health Conference at Arab Health, which takes place from 29 – 30 January at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), several global healthcare leaders will provide insights into the latest findings and recommendations in the fields of public and population health, as well as insights into local and international current and future directives under the theme of ‘Uniting for enhanced local and global public health’.

Dr Ramadan Alblooshi, Director at DHA's Public Health & Protection Department and conference chair will deliver the opening keynote speech, where he will discuss the new era of public health. Speaking ahead of the conference, he said:

“Arab Health continues to thrive, underscoring Dubai's excellence in hosting and organising significant scientific and medical gatherings. This annual event attracts participation from distinguished senior scientists, leading doctors, and global health entities at the forefront of international medical advancements.

“For the Arab Health Congress 2024, the Dubai Health Authority has curated the Public Health Conference, a testament to the strategic partnership forged between the Authority and Informa.

“Recognising the swift global shifts in public health dynamics and the evolving requirements for community health security, the Dubai Health Authority is committed to fostering relationships and fortifying partnerships with health institutions under the conference theme of ‘Uniting for enhanced local and global public health’ and further underscoring the Authority's confidence in realising the conference's objectives and its overarching motto.”

Other leaders in the public health sphere speaking at the conference include Dr Nada Al Marzooqi, Director of Public Health and Prevention, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, who will discuss global health security and resilience strategies for new public health threats. HE. Dr Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of Communicable Diseases, ADPHC Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), will also participate and discuss integrated surveillance for respiratory infections.

From an international perspective, Ronald Lavater, CEO of the Swiss-based International Hospital Federation, will lead a session on innovations and sustainability in the hospital sector. Additionally, Prof Duncan Selbie, the President of the International Association of Public Health Institutes (IANPHI), will dive deep into the changing landscape for public health institutes and the role of a multi-sectoral approach.

A range of topics will be addressed, including a healthier lifestyle and behavioural changes, occupational and environmental health, innovations and sustainability in public health, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and public health crisis and disaster management.

Cynthia Makarutse, Conference Director for Informa Markets, said: “The Arab Health Congress is a world-leading showcase of the latest technologies and ground-breaking findings shaping the future of healthcare.

“This year, our collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority guarantees an enriched conference schedule featuring prominent figures from the industry who will address pivotal topics steering the path towards a healthier nation within the UAE and globally. The presence of organisations such as WHO, MoHaP, the Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre underscores the paramount importance placed on advancing this crucial facet of the healthcare sector.”

The Public Health Conference is one of ten Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences during the 2024 edition of Arab Health. The Congress is expected to welcome over 3,600 delegates across more than 165 sessions and hear from 330 experts in various healthcare-related fields.

This year, in addition to public health, healthcare professionals will also be able to gauge the latest insights from areas including radiology, surgery, emergency medicine and critical care, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, quality management, public health, infection control, decontamination and sterilization (CSSD) and diabetes.

Arab Health 2024 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

For more information or to register for the conference, please visit www.ahcongress.com.

About Arab Health

Arab Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Markets. Established 49 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world’s leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent.

Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality Continuing Medical Education (CME) Conferences to medical professionals in the region.

Arab Health 2024 will take place from 29 January – 1 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Website: www.arabhealthonline.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArabHealth/

Twitter: @Arab_Health #ArabHealth

Linkedin: Arab Health Forum

Instagram: @arabhealthonline

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network