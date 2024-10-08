Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, is proud to announce its new look as part of a comprehensive rebranding strategy. This transformation aligns AFS’s brand identity with its role as an innovator in the ever-evolving digital payments landscape.

The rebrand introduces a modernized visual identity, including refined typography and enhanced design elements, while maintaining AFS’s signature blue color palette. This new visual language underscores AFS’s commitment to driving digital transformation and empowering businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions.

Mr. Samer Soliman, AFS CEO noted: “Our new look reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation while honoring the values and trust our customers have placed in us over the years. It is a visual representation of the innovation and forward momentum that define AFS today and will continue to drive us into the future."

The rebranding is designed to not only enhance the company’s visual presence but also reinforce AFS’s position as a leader in digital transaction transformation across the region.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

