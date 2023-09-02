Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, has launched its second-generation digital payments solution, AFS Pay. AFS Pay is the first solution in Bahrain to transform Android devices into smart Point of Sale (POS) terminals that accept all contactless payments. The service eliminates the need for additional hardware, allowing businesses of all sizes to effortlessly accept payments using their own smartphones.

With AFS Pay, merchants can now provide a seamless and secure payment experience for their customers by simply downloading the AFS Pay app from the Play Store. This innovative solution supports contactless enabled Visa and Mastercard cards, enabling businesses to accept a wide range of payment methods, including Contactless Debit and Credit Cards (Tap & Go), NFC Devices like Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, as well as Smart Link payments.

Mrs. Amira Ismail, AFS Head of Merchant Acquiring Business in Bahrain said, “AFS Pay marks a leap in the evolution of digital payment solutions. This technology, which is a first in the Kingdom of Bahrain, reflects our commitment to redefining the digital payments landscape and empowering businesses with smart, secure, and cost-effective tools. By transforming Android devices into POS terminals, AFS Pay enables merchants to enhance their operational efficiency while offering customers a frictionless payment experience."

She added, “With AFS Pay, merchants can accept payments anywhere, anytime, providing a convenient and mobile payment solution for both customers and businesses. This flexibility translates to enhanced customer satisfaction and improved sales.”

Malak Alsaffar, Visa’s Country Manager for Bahrain, said: “With more consumers seeking digital - especially contactless - payment experiences it is critical for businesses to expand their acceptance methods beyond cash. AFS Pay will help merchants in Bahrain reinvent the physical shopping experience for consumers in an easy, cost-effective way. We are therefore delighted to partner with AFS on this launch and support the Bahrain government’s cashless agenda.”

AFS Pay's intuitive portal allows merchants to review transaction reports, track transactions by type, access detailed transaction history, and even raise queries. The platform stores transaction history for up to 6 months, providing valuable insights for business management. Merchants can share electronic receipts (eReceipts) with customers via SMS and email, offering a faster, more eco-friendly shopping experience.

AFS Pay also adheres to the highest security standards, boasting full PCI DSS compliance. Sensitive cardholder data remains secure, providing peace of mind to both merchants and customers. Transactions are processed swiftly, ensuring a seamless payment experience. The service’s flexible and competitive pricing options ensure affordability for businesses of all sizes.

Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

A key to the growing and continued success of the company was an executive team determined to invest in the most up-to-date, leading-edge technologies. AFS is owned by a total of 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across MEA.

Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and Fintech enabler, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

AFS’s innovative approach to the provision of financial services is evidenced by a series of pioneering payment services that covers debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

The emphasis that AFS places on innovation has positioned the company as a driving market force, delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, customer orientated Merchant Acquiring services; Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and much more.

Trusted by businesses across the region AFS has been recognized as the “Most Innovative Payment Solutions Provider 2023" by MEA Finance, “Best Payment Solutions Provider Bahrain 2023" by International Business Magazine, “Best Payments Solutions Provider – Bahrain 2022” by MEA Finance, “Best New Payment Solutions Provider for MSME Business Bahrain 2022" by Global Business Magazine, “Leading Payments Innovator Bahrain 2022” by Global Business Outlook and “Best Payment Solution Provider Bahrain 2022” by Global Banking & Finance Review.

Visit www.afs.com.bh for more information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

