Dubai, UAE: The Banker Magazine, owned by the Financial Times and based in London, named Arab Bank as Bank of the Year in the Middle East for 2023. The announcement came during The Banker’s “Bank of The Year Awards 2023” ceremony held recently in London and attended by several senior representatives from leading banks from all over the world.

The Banker’s judging panel’s decision to honor Arab Bank with this highly coveted regional award was based on criteria assessing a number of different indicators, including the Bank’s financials, strategy and performance, in addition to other specific indicators, a process that takes over 5 months to conduct.

The Banker Magazine, for more than 90 years, has been the world's longest-running international banking title and the leading monthly journal of record for the global banking industry.

Commenting on this recognition, Ms. Randa Sadik, Arab Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, said: Such global recognition is a testament to the leading position Arab Bank enjoys both locally and regionally. It reflects the bank’s consistent ability to deliver solid performance despite the challenging circumstances across the region and the world.” She added, “The bank continues to provide a wide range of banking solutions to its customers in line with its comprehensive strategy and its well-established institutional approach, with an ambitious, forward looking vision that keeps pace with the latest technological developments in the banking industry."

Arab Bank received significant recognition and awards from various reputed international and regional institutions during last year, including Best Bank in the Middle East for 2023 from New York-based Global Finance publication, for the eighth consecutive year.

Arab Bank, headquartered in Amman Jordan, was established in 1930 and currently has one of the largest global Arab banking networks with over 600 branches spanning five continents and covering key financial markets and centres.