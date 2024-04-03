Amman, Jordan – In preparation for its regional 5G Summit 2024 taking place in Jordan, Arab Advisors Group is proud to announce the support of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan (“MODEE”) to its Summit. The Summit will be held on June 4, 2024, at the Ritz-Carlton in Amman, Jordan.

With such support, the 5G summit is designed to be a unique platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to come together and share their expertise about the true promises and the challenges of the promised viable 5G ecosystem, demonstrate 5G use cases and applications, and discuss new technology synergies amidst the 5G era.

Arab Advisors Group, the Arab region’s leading independent market research, analysis, and consulting company, has served over one thousand global and regional companies by providing bold and reliable research, forecasts and insightful analysis. Furthermore, from Amman to Dubai, Arab Advisors Group successfully planned and managed 17 pioneering conferences, symposiums, and summits.

The company's journey has resulted in collaborations involving more than 100 global companies, hosting over 8,000 executives and leaders in the fields of communications and technology from around the world. It has provided effective media coverage and ideal networking opportunities for all participants throughout its conference editions.

To learn more about the summit and the early bird discounts, please visit http://www.5gsummit.me/.

