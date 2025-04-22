Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Aquivio, a global provider of advanced hydration technologies for various industries and B2B settings, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia with the opening of its Riyadh office. The strategic move, facilitated by AstroLabs, the Gulf's leading business expansion platform, reinforces Aquivio's commitment to making advanced hydration accessible and sustainable in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

“Our entry into Saudi Arabia comes at a pivotal time, aligned with the Kingdom’s push for sustainable, inclusive development as well as its Smart City initiatives, which open up strong opportunities for growth. Our partnership with AstroLabs has been key in accelerating our expansion and deepening our local presence,” said Daniel Hill, CEO of Aquivio.

“We’re proud to support Aquivio as it brings its innovative hydration solutions to Saudi Arabia. With its drinking water treatment systems, Aquivio is well-positioned to contribute to the Kingdom’s sustainability goals and Vision 2030,” said Alex Nicholls, Director of Expansion at AstroLabs.

Aquivio offers IoT-based smart hydration and beverage dispensing machines that provide premium alkaline hydrogen water with up to 10 flavors - including vitamins, caffeine, or proteins like collagen and amino acids – allowing a blend of health and wellness ingredients to support diverse lifestyles and fitness goals.

The company has already established a showroom and its offices in Saudi Arabia. In conjunction with its launch, Aquivio has raised funding from local investors to launch its beverage factory in the Kingdom solely for ‘Saudi-made’ drinks.

Building early momentum in its Saudi journey, Aquivio will be working closely with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture through the “Sahabah” Program. The specialized program aims to promote an entrepreneurial system in the local water sector.

Alongside Saudi Arabia, Aquivio boasts a wide-reaching global presence, with key locations including the US, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Earlier this year, Aquivio exhibited at the LEAP 2025 Tech Conference and Cop16 under the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO). Teaming up with AstroLabs, Aquivio also participated in the last edition of Saudi Arabia's largest SME & entrepreneurship conference, Biban 2024. Furthermore, Aquivio will exhibit at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh in May. These platforms have strengthened their local presence in the Kingdom and helped them fast-track market integration in the Kingdom.

Revenue in Saudi Arabia’s beverage sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% between 2025 and 2029, reaching $303.42 million by 2029. Aquivio is actively capitalizing on its first-mover advantage to help shape the future of this space.

About AstroLabs

AstroLabs is the leading business expansion platform in the Gulf, propelling high-growth companies across strategic industries. With a decade of supporting economic development in emerging markets, AstroLabs is the partner of choice for over 1,750 companies that have expanded across the region, engaging a vibrant network of 10,000+ market leaders in the UAE and KSA. Bridging key gaps in fundamental industries in the Gulf, AstroLabs designs sector-focused and outcome-driven programs in partnership with government entities and the private sector. AstroLabs is committed to building the future of key sectors, driving market access, and contributing to regional visions like Saudi Vision 2030.

About Aquivio

Aquivio delivers smart hydration solutions that combine wellness, sustainability, and technology. Their IoT-enabled beverage stations provide premium alkaline hydrogen water and functional drinks tailored to a variety of environments – from luxury hotels and wellness centers to corporate offices, medical facilities, and fitness hubs. By reducing reliance on single-use plastics, Aquivio helps organizations enhance user experience while advancing circular economy goals.