Aqaba, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, has witnessed significant growth and operational achievements in July 2024, marking several significant milestones.

The terminal closed the month with a total volume of 76,000 TEU, reflecting an 8% increase from the previous year. This impressive surge in volume is attributed to the introduction of eight new regular services and the accommodation of 20 ad-hoc vessels servicing over 45 shipping line operators. Additionally, ACT handled 49 congestion-free vessel calls, the highest number in the past decade. This period also saw the historical rise of transshipment volumes at Aqaba, further solidifying the terminal’s pivotal role as a key logistics hub in the region.

On land, ACT reported high activity levels with nearly 32,000 truck visits and an average handling time of 30 minutes. This efficiency has notably reduced idle time for truckers and expedited the delivery of goods to importers and exporters.

“July was a landmark month for us at ACT. Our achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and efficiency,” said Harald Nijhof, CEO of Aqaba Container Terminal. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to ASEZA, ADC, Jordan Customs, our customers, and all governmental departments.

Their continuous support has been instrumental to our success, and we look forward to further optimising and enhancing our operations together through these partnerships.”

Looking ahead, Aqaba Container Terminal continues to be dedicated to connecting Jordanian supply chains with the global market. The terminal’s plans for the next decade are focused on sustaining growth, building resilience, and ensuring operational excellence.