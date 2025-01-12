Aqaba, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, has completed its School Transformation and Enhancement Program (STEP). Launched in 2020, the STEP initiative is a testament to ACT’s commitment to improving the learning environment and providing better education to the community.

In its fifth year, ACT installed large shading structures in the yards of three different public schools in Aqaba, providing students with protection from the sun. Covering 1,100 square meters in total, these metal sunshades ensure a more comfortable space to enjoy outdoor activities and gather in their free time, reflecting positively on the students’ learning inside the classroom.

Commenting on the occasion, Harald Nijhof, CEO of Aqaba Container Terminal, stated, “At ACT, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities in which we operate in. The STEP initiative is a vital part of this commitment, as education is an important pillar of our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. This program reflects our belief in empowering the community and contributing to a brighter future for Aqaba’s youth.”

The STEP initiative is in collaboration with the Aqaba Directorate of Education, which has been instrumental in ensuring the program's success. Together, ACT and the Directorate identified priority schools and worked closely to implement initiatives that directly address the needs of students and educators.

The STEP initiative focuses on improving the education of students in Aqaba and aligns closely with ACT’s broader CSR aspirations. In 2023, ACT installed 103 whiteboards in 14 schools, ensuring students can access educational tools. Additionally, the company supplied 52 water tanks to 16 schools to guarantee clean drinking water for students and contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing water waste by preventing leaks.