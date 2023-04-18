Aqaba, Jordan – Falling in line with its aspiration to promote Aqaba’s prosperity and growth, and make a positive impact on the community, Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, recently renewed its partnership with Tikyet Um Ali to increase the number of beneficiaries.

The agreement was signed between ACT’s CEO, Soren Jensen, and the Director General of Tikyet Um Ali, Samer Balkar.

Commenting on this occasion, Soren Jensen said, “ACT is proud to announce its continued partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali. The additional funds allowed the organization to assist 2124 beneficiaries instead of the 1152 reached last year and provided them with the critical nutrition and food assistance they require. We are excited to be part of this vital mission and look forward to making a positive impact on the community.

Soren added that caring for the well-being of the citizens in Aqaba and its surrounding communities is fundamental to the way the company aspires to do business; thus, it is committed to achieving a balanced society where opportunities are available to all.

The Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali, Samer Balkar stated, “We would like to thank Aqaba Container Terminal for their long-term support of our efforts in eradicating hunger in Jordan. We commend their efforts in helping us achieve our vision to reach a hunger-free Jordan.”

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, ACT continued to be a beacon of hope for those who need it most. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, ACT strived to create shared value and improve people’s quality of life. These initiatives included creating meaningful contributions on its own or in collaboration with local organizations.

The company conducted its annual Ahl Al-Khair initiative, through which it distributed vouchers to disadvantaged households, which could be exchanged for necessities and groceries from selected stores in Aqaba. The company has also cooperated with the Directorate of Social Development in Aqaba to support those in need in the coastal city and nearby villages. Moreover, ACT established a collaboration with the Helping Hands Organization for Relief and Development to supply 150 food parcels to their recipients in local areas.

